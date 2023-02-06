Crave InfoTech partners with SAP for SAP Manufacturing Info Days 2023 to showcase Industry 4.0 and Automation tech
Crave InfoTech to partner with and attend SAP Manufacturing Info Days 2023 at Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, showcasing their Industry 4.0 and automation tech.
These solutions would help cut asset downtime, boost productivity, induce compliance, improve manufacturing efficiency, and ensure complete process and quality control.”PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crave InfoTech is partnering with SAP for SAP’s Manufacturing Info Days 2023, which will commence on Feb 7th through to Feb 8th, 2023. The event would be hosted at the SAP Innovation Center, Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.
Crave InfoTech would attend the event and showcase its Industry 4.0, mobility, and automation products - perfected for the manufacturing industry. These products would ensure complete digitization, instant actionable insights at fingertips, smart Workflows preset for assets and industry use-cases, and intuitive UI/UX for fast user adoption.
SAP Manufacturing Info Days 2023 will give the attendees a glimpse of the benefits of Industry 4.0 and mobility as solutions for the manufacturing industry. SAP’s Business Technology Platform (BTP) and Build Process Automation sets the foundation for innovation and effortless scalability. BTP is an intelligent platform that provides the speed, stability, and control required to implement enterprise mobility and Industry 4.0. Crave InfoTech is an SAP BTP enablement specialist that adds-on its industry expertise, preset Workflows, and smart computing devices to give companies end-to-end maintenance and efficiency tools.
The event would also have a special live session on ‘Empowering Women In Supply Chain Virtual Forum’, moderated by Darcy MacClaren, Senior Vice President of Digital Supply Chain, SAP North America. The session would be held between 3:30 pm and 4:30 pm, Feb 7th, 2023.
Shrikant Nistane, CEO, Crave InfoTech said, “SAP Manufacturing Info Days 2023 is coming at the most opportune time. What do you think when you hear Industry 4.0 in 2023? You think of the transformative benefits of automation that go beyond maintenance, productivity, supply chain, and customer satisfaction. Industry 4.0 now brings the value of on-hand and fast analytics, real-time process visibility, complete digitization, and thorough compliance."
“Crave InfoTech will bring to the ‘literal’ table all the products and tools that make this possible”, Shrikant added, “It’s end-to-end manufacturing solutions that cover the intelligent platform, smart hardware, and ready-to-deploy apps. These solutions would help cut asset downtime, boost productivity, induce compliance, improve manufacturing efficiency, and ensure complete process and quality control.”
