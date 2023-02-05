Qingdao image promotion and Chinese New Year celebration held in Long Beach

Qingdao image promotion and Chinese New Year celebration
Zoe Huang played the guzheng
Qingdao image promotion, Chinese New Year and Lantern Festival celebrations were held in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 2, Qingdao image promotion, Chinese New Year and Lantern Festival celebrations were held in Long Beach, California, the sister city of Qingdao.
More than 100 people from city of Long Beach, teachers and students from California State University Long Beach attended the ceremony.
Xu Shucheng, director of the Information Office of Qingdao Municipal People’s Government, expressed a warm welcome to all the guests attending the event in a video speech, and wished everyone a happy Chinese new year!
Xu Shucheng said that Long Beach is Qingdao's first sister city in the Americas. Since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1985, the two cities have carried out rich exchanges and cooperation in the fields of port, economy and trade, education, culture and youth. Since last year, the interaction between the two cities has become more frequent and exchanges have become closer. The two cities held celebrations for the 25th anniversary of the establishment of friendly ports between Qingdao Port and Long Beach Port in July. Nishan Bookstore was set up in Long Beach, the annual luncheon of the Long Beach-Qingdao Friendship Cities Association and the Qingdao Oil Painting Exhibition was held in August, and the Qingdao City Image Exhibition also appeared in the US International Education Week in November. As a continuation of the series of activities, Qingdao image promotion and Chinese New Year celebration aims to further deepen the cultural exchanges between the two cities and enhance the friendship between the people of the two cities.
During the event, the city image video of Qingdao and the trailer of the Lantern Festival Gala were played. Zoe Huang played the guzheng and received enthusiastic applause.
Participants said that Long Beach City and Qingdao City have maintained close ties, and the two sides have carried out fruitful cooperation in promoting economic and trade exchanges, information exchange, cultural exchanges and training. Everyone maintains confidence in the friendship between the two cities and the sustainable development of Sino-US relations.
The participants showed great interest in the promotional brochures and postcards of Qingdao, and also enjoyed the festive atmosphere of the Chinese New Year and the Lantern Festival.
