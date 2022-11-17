Submit Release
Qingdao's image unveiled at 2022 International Education Week

The image materials of Qingdao and the books of Nishan Bookstore on the campus of California Long Beach State University in 2022 International Education Week

LONG BEACH, CA, US, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As one of the activities of the 2022 International Education Week, cultural and international education activities were held on the campus of California State University Long Beach on the 15th to attract students' interest in understanding the cultures of various countries in the world.

Qingdao, as the sister city of Long Beach, exhibited the city image materials of Qingdao and the books of Nishan Bookstore on the campus of California Long Beach State University.

The information booth attracted many students to come to know about Qingdao. Some students have come to China to study, they feel very kind to Qingdao, and they also look forward to returning to China as soon as possible to study and visit.
College students who have never been to China are very interested in Qingdao. The question they ask the most is, where is Qingdao? What's so special about it? They said that if they come to China, they must visit the beautiful Qingdao.

This week is International Education Week, which is held every year in the United States. Colleges and universities hold various international education activities during this week, including forums, lectures and exhibitions, making this week an important time for colleges and universities to focus on international education in a year.

