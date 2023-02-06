Submit Release
UCC Networks Mobile Business Solutions – Coming Soon

UCC Networks continues to expand its voice portfolio with the addition of Mobile Business Solutions!

ORANGE, CA, US, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UCC Networks is set to launch Mobile Business Solutions on March 1st, 2023.

As a leading provider of Unified Communications and Contact Center services, UCC Networks continues to expand its voice portfolio with the additional of Mobile Business Solutions.

UCC Networks Mobile Business Solutions will include:

- Connectivity: Cross Carrier Access and Pooling across Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and more.

- Device as a Service: Mix and Match devices from iPhone, Samsung, Google, Tablets, and more

- Software: Enhance mobile devices with Microsoft InTune, Samsung Knox, Airwatch, MobileIron and more

- Additional Services: Device Protection, Break and Fix, Telecom Expense Management, Device Recycling, and more

UCC Networks and partners will provide 99.5% coverage between US and Puerto Rico, giving flexibility with our pool cross carrier access, plus the ability to switch between carriers.

As employee work locations continue to shift, businesses face challenges around increased cost and multiple solution management. UCC Networks and partners will provide customers with greater control and advanced insights.

To get a sneak peek to pre-launch pricing, please contact info@uccnetworks.com

About UCC Networks:

UCC Networks is a leading provider of unified communications and contact center solutions, tailored for business, financial, government, healthcare, retail, and international industries. Certified in multiple UCaaS and CCaaS partner programs, UCC Networks simplifies calling, messaging, meetings, and the customer journey experience. UCC Networks also offers multiple financial options, including leasing. Contact us for more information.

