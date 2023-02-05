Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Nutrifresh brand Falooda Drinks recalled due to undeclared milk

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/nutrifresh-brand-falooda-drinks-recalled-due-undeclared-milk-1

Summary

Brand(s) : Nutrifresh

: Nutrifresh Product : Falooda Drinks

: Falooda Drinks Companies: Nutrifresh Foods Ltd.

Nutrifresh Foods Ltd. Issue : Food – Allergen – Milk

: Food – Allergen – Milk Category: Beverages (Non-alcoholic)

Beverages (Non-alcoholic) What to do : Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.

: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive. Audience : General public

: General public Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Nutrifresh Falooda Drink with

Almond Flavour 290 mL 8 859032 700790 All codes where milk is

not declared on the label Nutrifresh Falooda Drink with

Mango Flavour 290 mL 8 859032 700837 All codes where milk is

not declared on the label Nutrifresh Falooda Drink with

Pistachio Flavour 290 mL 8 859032 700844 All codes where milk is

not declared on the label Nutrifresh Falooda Drink with

Rose Flavour 290 mL 8 859032 700820 All codes where milk is

not declared on the label

Issue

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they contain milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled products have been sold in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's inspection activities.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)