Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Nutrifresh brand Falooda Drinks recalled due to undeclared milk

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/nutrifresh-brand-falooda-drinks-recalled-due-undeclared-milk-1

Summary

  • Brand(s): Nutrifresh
  • Product: Falooda Drinks
  • Companies: Nutrifresh Foods Ltd.
  • Issue: Food – Allergen – Milk
  • Category: Beverages (Non-alcoholic)
  • What to do: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.
  • Audience: General public
  • Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC                       

Codes

Nutrifresh   

Falooda Drink with
Almond Flavour       

290 mL   

8 859032 700790

All codes where milk is
not declared on the label   

Nutrifresh

Falooda Drink with
Mango Flavour

290 mL

8 859032 700837

All codes where milk is
not declared on the label

Nutrifresh

Falooda Drink with
Pistachio Flavour

290 mL

8 859032 700844

All codes where milk is
not declared on the label

Nutrifresh

Falooda Drink with
Rose Flavour

290 mL

8 859032 700820

All codes where milk is
not declared on the label

Issue

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they contain milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled products have been sold in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

What you should do

  • Check to see if you have recalled products
  • Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
  • Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products
  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's inspection activities.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

