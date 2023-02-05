Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Nutrifresh brand Falooda Drinks recalled due to undeclared milk
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/nutrifresh-brand-falooda-drinks-recalled-due-undeclared-milk-1
Summary
- Brand(s): Nutrifresh
- Product: Falooda Drinks
- Companies: Nutrifresh Foods Ltd.
- Issue: Food – Allergen – Milk
- Category: Beverages (Non-alcoholic)
- What to do: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.
- Audience: General public
- Recall class: Class 1
Affected products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Nutrifresh
|
Falooda Drink with
|
290 mL
|
8 859032 700790
|
All codes where milk is
|
Nutrifresh
|
Falooda Drink with
|
290 mL
|
8 859032 700837
|
All codes where milk is
|
Nutrifresh
|
Falooda Drink with
|
290 mL
|
8 859032 700844
|
All codes where milk is
|
Nutrifresh
|
Falooda Drink with
|
290 mL
|
8 859032 700820
|
All codes where milk is
Issue
The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they contain milk which is not declared on the label.
The recalled products have been sold in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
What you should do
- Check to see if you have recalled products
- Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
- Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Learn more:
Background
This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's inspection activities.
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/04/c5739.html
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.