After Three Years, NXIVM Case Could Be Dismissed in 60 Days

Judge Eric R. Komitee Gives Plaintiffs What Might Be Their Last Chance to Re-Submit an Amended Civil Complaint Before Ruling on Dismissal

NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the February 1st hearing on the motion for dismissal in the case against Seagram’s heiresses Clare Bronfman, Sara Bronfman, Battlestar Galactica actress Nicki Clyne, Dr. Danielle Roberts, and Dr. Brandon Porter, the Honorable Judge Eric R. Komitee of the Eastern District of New York permitted plaintiffs 60 additional days to re-submit their civil complaint and meet the required legal standards for specificity - otherwise, the defendants are pushing for case dismissal. If the new complaint does not meet those standards, there is precedent for dismissal of the entire lawsuit “with prejudice,” bringing a swift end to a three year civil case that began in January of 2020.

“I’m very pleased with the result of yesterday’s hearing,” shares Clyne. “I was able to argue the absurd nature of the complaint and it seems the judge agreed, since he recommended the plaintiffs resubmit the allegations in a manner more coherent.”

Data Scientist Suneel Chakravorty, who helped uncover evidence of alleged FBI evidence manipulation currently pending in Kenneth Raniere’s NXIVM-related criminal case, also attended the proceedings, saying: “After three years and two revisions, the plaintiffs’ complaint remains a baffling hodge-podge of vague, legally insufficient allegations.”

At a time when the NYPD is already under immense scrutinyfollowing the prosecution’s flagrant mishandling of materials, defendants’ attorneys argued that the 217-page civil complaint lacked necessary specificity, neglecting to state who is making which claim against which defendant and rendering an adequate defense impossible. Defendants Dr. Roberts and Dr. Porter also argued insufficient evidence to support claims of multiple counts of racketeering (RICO), which the plaintiffs’ attorneys immediately conceded. In addition, Judge Komitee noted some of the forced labor claims against Sara and Clare Bronfman, as stated, lacked the necessary elements according to the statute.


During the three-hour proceedings, Judge Komitee heard arguments from the plaintiffs’ attorneys, the Bronfmans’ (def.) attorneys, and defendants Clyne, Dr. Roberts, and Dr. Porter - all representing themselves pro se. At this stage of the proceedings, the court must assume that the allegations brought against the defendants are true. The plaintiffs are now tasked with confirming that their complaint is ‘legally sufficient,’ bringing each allegation against a specific defendant within 60 days. The judge referred to the complaint as a “shotgun pleading,” which has, in other cases, served as grounds for federal judges, like Komitee, to dismiss a suit entirely.

