CONK! News Still Pushing Hank Rearden's Theory on Hunter Biden's Laptop

Rearden's theory: "It was an emotional cry for help."

Think about it. Your dad is one of the most powerful men on Earth. If you tell people he was a crappy father, who's to believe it?”
— "fulfillment journalist" Hank Rearden, host of "The Rearden Report"
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After several months, CONK! News still is getting little traction pushing their "fulfillment journalist" Hank Rearden's unique theory on why Hunter Biden left his laptop computer at the repair shop.

Rearden's theory: "It was an emotional cry for help," Hank says. "Think about it. Your dad is one of the most powerful men on Earth. If you tell people he was a crappy father, who's to believe it? Better to leave a laptop somewhere with thousands of incriminating photos and emails on it, and let someone literally discover it." Rearden goes on to remind everyone that "Hunter's sister Ashley pretty much did the same thing, leaving her diary in that half-way house. If she told anyone she took 'inappropriate' showers with her father, who would believe that?"

CONK! News Editor-in-Chief Jim Peters said, "We've tried floating Hank's theory everywhere, including mainstream outlets. A lot of people have told us privately that they think Hank is right on - but they won't come out and say it on the record. One thing I've learned doing this job is that 'The Swamp' is way deeper than most people think."

Launched in March 2021, CONK! NEWS is already the premiere conservative/libertarian news aggregator on the web, collecting headlines, photos, podcasts and videos from over 200 news sources every three hours. CONK! News also produces three original podcasts each week: "In The Dark" is hosted by CONK! News Editor-in-Chief Jim Peters, where he and his guests talks about both politics and the paranormal every Monday; "The Rearden Report" features the unique opinions of popular "fulfillment journalist" Hank Rearden and appears every Wednesday; and their flagship podcast, "CONK! News Weekend", a weekly panel discussion featuring CONK! News staff, contributors and guests, is available for download on Friday mornings. The CONK! News podcasts have already distinguished themselves within the radio and podcast industries for mixing serious conservative opinion with lively conversation and spontaneous humor.

Jim Peters
CONK! News
+1 612-296-5373
jtp@conk.com

