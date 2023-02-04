Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Simple Assault, Burglary

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  23B1000253

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Groh                            

STATION:  Westminster Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 01/12/2023 at 1521 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Wilmington Cross Road, Reading, VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault, Burglary

 

ACCUSED:  William Elting                                             

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitingham, VT

 

VICTIM: Thomas Bergeron

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitingham, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a call reporting an assault which occurred on Wilmington Cross Road in the Town of Whitingham, Vermont (Windham County).  Troopers responded to the scene.  Further investigation revealed William Elting had assaulted Thomas Bergeron in his home, in which he was not welcomed, causing an injury to his face.  Elting was later processed at the Brattleboro Police Station and issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 04/25/2023 at 1000 hours. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME:  04/25/2023 at 1000 hours           

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: YES

 

 

 

Trooper Brandon Groh

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

 

Westminster Barracks / Simple Assault, Burglary

