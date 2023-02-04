Westminster Barracks / Simple Assault, Burglary
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B1000253
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Groh
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 01/12/2023 at 1521 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Wilmington Cross Road, Reading, VT
VIOLATION: Simple Assault, Burglary
ACCUSED: William Elting
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitingham, VT
VICTIM: Thomas Bergeron
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitingham, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a call reporting an assault which occurred on Wilmington Cross Road in the Town of Whitingham, Vermont (Windham County). Troopers responded to the scene. Further investigation revealed William Elting had assaulted Thomas Bergeron in his home, in which he was not welcomed, causing an injury to his face. Elting was later processed at the Brattleboro Police Station and issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 04/25/2023 at 1000 hours.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/25/2023 at 1000 hours
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: YES
