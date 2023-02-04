Berlin VSP / DUI #1

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3000733

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Charles Winn

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 02/04/2022 at 10:03 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dudley’s Store Parking lot, East Montpelier, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI # 1

ACCUSED: Paul Demers

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the Berlin Barracks received a report of male passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in the parking lot at Dudley’s Store in East Montpelier, VT. Troopers responded to the scene and made contact with the operator who was identified as Demers. While speaking with Demers indicators of impairment were detected. Demers was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the State Police Barracks in Berlin for processing. Demers was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division and released.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/23/2023 at 0830 AM

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Sergeant Charles Winn

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police

“A” Troop – Berlin

578 Paine Tpke N.

Berlin, VT. 05602

P) 802.229.9191

F) 802.229.2648