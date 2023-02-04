Submit Release
News Search

There were 313 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,691 in the last 365 days.

Berlin VSP / DUI #1

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A3000733

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Charles Winn                      

STATION: Berlin Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 02/04/2022 at 10:03 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dudley’s Store Parking lot, East Montpelier, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI # 1

 

ACCUSED: Paul Demers                                     

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the Berlin Barracks received a report of male passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in the parking lot at Dudley’s Store in East Montpelier, VT. Troopers responded to the scene and made contact with the operator who was identified as Demers. While speaking with Demers indicators of impairment were detected. Demers was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the State Police Barracks in Berlin for processing. Demers was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division and released.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/23/2023 at 0830 AM           

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Respectfully,

 

Sergeant Charles Winn

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police

“A” Troop – Berlin

578 Paine Tpke N.

Berlin, VT. 05602

 

P) 802.229.9191

F) 802.229.2648

 

You just read:

Berlin VSP / DUI #1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.