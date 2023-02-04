Berlin VSP / DUI #1
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A3000733
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Charles Winn
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 02/04/2022 at 10:03 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Dudley’s Store Parking lot, East Montpelier, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI # 1
ACCUSED: Paul Demers
AGE: 60
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the Berlin Barracks received a report of male passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in the parking lot at Dudley’s Store in East Montpelier, VT. Troopers responded to the scene and made contact with the operator who was identified as Demers. While speaking with Demers indicators of impairment were detected. Demers was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the State Police Barracks in Berlin for processing. Demers was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division and released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/23/2023 at 0830 AM
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Sergeant Charles Winn
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police
“A” Troop – Berlin
578 Paine Tpke N.
Berlin, VT. 05602
P) 802.229.9191
F) 802.229.2648