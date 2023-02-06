Unleash the power of Web3: introducing the new Android app bringing decentralization to the masses

Swiss based BIZI LABS launches its groundbreaking Android AI Multi Blockchain Super dApp that merges the world of Web2 with Web3
With the BIZI app, users can now participate in NFTs, Gaming, Education, Healthcare and other decentralized applications with ease. Imagine getting rewarded for your shopping, sharing and searching.”
— Alpesh H Patel
ZUG, SWITZERLAND , February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swiss based BIZI LABS is proud to announce the launch of its revolutionary Android app called BIZI, which seamlessly merges the power of Web2 and Web3 technologies. With this app, billions of Android users around the world can now experience the best of both worlds and get rewarded for it.
The BIZI Super app supports multiple Blockchains, including Polygon, Casper Labs, Binance Smart Chain and Boba Networks, who in turn provide users with unparalleled flexibility and access to a wide variety of 3rd party decentralised applications. Whether you are a seasoned blockchain expert or just getting started, this app has everything you need to explore the exciting world of Web3 and beyond.
"We are thrilled to bring this easy-to-use Web 3 offering to the masses" says Founder and CEO Alpesh H Patel "With our app, users can now participate in DeFi, NFTs, Gaming, Education, Healthcare and other exciting decentralized applications with ease. Imagine getting rewarded for your shopping, sharing and searching“.
One of the key features of the BIZI app is its rewards platform, which incentivizes users to engage with the app and the wider blockchain ecosystem. Whether you are staking, trading or just exploring, you will earn token rewards for your activity that can be redeemed for various benefits.
The BIZI app also comes with an inbuilt Mobile Digital billboard that leverages AI to optimise advertising to its users by learning their passive or active behaviour. The AI algorithms can present targeted ads that are more relevant to each individual user which in turn helps to drive higher engagement and more revenue which ultimately gets shared back with that very same user. This forms the core of why BIZI launched its Web3 app. “We need to go back to the very essence of humanity and that is sharing – something that simply is not being done today in the current status quo. "We aim to enable and empower 1 billion Android OS users to earn something every month from using their Smartphones” says Patel.
In addition to its revolutionary app, BIZI LABS in partnership with USA-based Smartphone brand ZMBIZI offers a hardware device that is pre-installed with the BIZI app . The low-cost Android OS Dual sim device offers users the ability to easily access Web3 and Web 2 all from within the same screen.
BIZI LABS is a Swiss-based Mobile Web3 platform that offers a curated and aggregated one stop solution that rewards users. With its Multi chain Multi dApp partner offering, it aims to empower billions of Smartphone users globally to earn from their screen interactions every month. Web3 is for everyone not just a chosen few.
