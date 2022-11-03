BIZI LABS Announces New Mass Market Web3.0 Smartphone Powered by Polygon
The new mobile Web3.0 hardware and software platform allows users to earn utility tokens for everyday activities
In combination with Polygon’s dedication and technical framework,we aim to work together to empower at least one billion Android OS users globally by giving them a mobile platform that pays them back”ZUG, SWITZERLAND, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BIZI LABS, the Swiss based mobile platform that allows people to easily access web3, today announced that it will integrate the Polygon network into its flagship Web3 partner smartphone brand, ZMBIZI — the world’s first smartphone that combines built-in web3 features, user rewards, and multi chain functionality.
— Alpesh H Patel
The soon-to-be-released device via the sale of the BIZEBRA NFTs will combine the Polygon blockchain mobile stack with a dedicated Web 3.0 framework. The limited edition NFTs will be priced at $388 and will unlock a world of incentives.
The phone marks Polygon and BIZI-backed Outlier Ventures’ biggest bet on Web 3.0 mobile-focused growth yet. It will feature a multi-chain functionality, decentralized applications (dApps) in areas such as Education, Gaming, Finance Health and Music. In particular, BIZI will be the first Web3.0 mobile platform to include “Hip Hop Culture Forever” a dApp partnership that celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop and one dedicated to onboarding fans of Hip Hop into the Web3 world . All users will also be rewarded with BIZI Utility tokens as part of an ecosystem that pays people for their screen activity. These tokens can later be staked, exchanged or redeemed.
Boasting just over 37,000 dApps, Polygon is fast becoming the de facto platform for Web3. The network offers an array of blue-chip services ranging from decentralized finance (DeFi) dApps such as Aave, Curve, Balancer, and Uniswap, to the best gaming and metaverse platforms, including Decentraland, Somnium Space, Sandbox, Atari (multiverse) and Aavegotchi.
Urvit Goel, Head of Global Games Business Development at Polygon Studios, said: “Mobile devices are the single biggest distribution platform in the world and today’s announcement to launch the ZMBIZI web3-enabled smartphone is a critical component to web3 adoption. Combining BIZI’s smartphone with Polygon’s web3 technical stack is set to usher in true mass-market adoption of blockchain and crypto technology.”
BIZI’s initial device partnership with its smartphone brand ZMBIZI will also offer users full-fledged Proof-of-Stake (PoS) functionality, allowing them to become “micro-merchants” and accept payments “on the go” without the need for card readers — anytime, anywhere. These contactless payments can be made from any Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, and Google Pay wallet. Tap to Phone will launch in the USA first, enabling normal smartphones to accept contactless card payments and become a point of sale terminal.
Users will not have to buy a ZMBIZI smartphone to enjoy all these benefits since the BIZI platform will also be available to download and install on any Android-compatible device, offering people across the world an easy and seamless gateway to Web 3.0.
“In combination with Polygon’s dedication and technical framework, we aim to work together to empower at least one billion Android OS users globally by giving them a mobile platform that pays them back,” noted BIZI Labs Founder Alpesh
H Patel “With our affordable price points, unique rewards-based tokenomics, and vast experience in building traction in emerging markets, we will be able to ensure we give everyone a hand-up rather than a handout. Imagine how many lives we can change just by sharing a portion of our revenues. Polygon’s fast, low-fee framework will allow this vision to become a reality.”
About BIZI Labs
BIZI Labs is the developer of a free “super-app” that can be downloaded on any NFC-enabled Android smartphone instantly, allowing people to earn via active usage of their device. BIZI keeps users engaged by constant and continuous incentivization activities for shopping, sharing, searching and general screen usage.
About Polygon
Polygon is the leading blockchain development platform, offering scalable, affordable, secure and sustainable blockchains for Web3. Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to major scaling solutions including L2 (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid, stand-alone and enterprise chains, and data availability. Polygon’s scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with unique user addresses exceeding 174.9M. The network is home for some of the biggest Web3 projects such as Aave, Uniswap, OpenSea and well-known enterprises including Starbucks, Meta, Stripe and Adobe.
Web3
BIZI LABS
Web3@bizilabs.io
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other