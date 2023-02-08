Bob Brill, Legendary Film Maker, Documentary Exposes the Secrets of the 1971 Sylmar Earthquake

Photo from the Sylmar earthquake of 1971 taken from film's website

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bob Brill, legendary filmmaker's candid documentary, "Shaken, The Great Sylmar Earthquake," exposes the details, conspiracies, and mysteries surrounding one of the most devastating and important environmental catastrophes in contemporary history. In his remarkable film, Brill shares his experience and the experiences of others who were present when the earthquake happened. This tragic depiction describes what occurred on February 9, 1971, when a 6.5-magnitude earthquake shook a California town, killing 66 people and destroying two hospitals. Eyewitness accounts and historical documents paint a vivid picture and tell the stories of people who may have survived but will never forget.

Brill says that since the earthquake struck, nothing in Los Angeles has been the same, and geophysicist Susan Hough of the U.S. Geological Survey's Earthquake Sciences Center agrees. Hough told the Los Angeles Times that "Los Angeles was the city of the future. You had the space-age LAX. You have this modern glistening city, and all of a sudden, hospitals are being knocked down. It really got people's attention in many ways," she said. Produced one year ago, Brill's documentary details the devastation and sudden loss the victims of the Sylmar earthquake experienced. The film features many interviews with survivors who lived through the destruction. Additionally, there is historical audio, film, and still photography, as well as a substantial amount of radio reports from defunct stations. The community of Sylmar has never fully recovered, even fifty years later, says Brill.

Released by Phoenix, Arizona's HOP (High Octane Pictures), the film has been his dream ever since he experienced the event personally, says Brill.

The movie concludes with a discussion of future earthquakes and, most significantly, the possibility of fires that will undoubtedly occur and spread throughout the city if a quake were to strike. The Sylmar community is still in danger of an earthquake, informs Brill. According to ABC 7 Eyewitness News, there was a brush with a disaster for the valley when a small 2.9 magnitude recently struck the Sylmar area. A state of California commissioned study concludes that 330,000 people would die, and numerous fires wouldn't be put out if an earthquake of the same magnitude as the one that hit Sylmar came on a day with Santa Ana wind conditions. The Sylmar earthquake is why many of the precautions and programs are in place today, says Brill. The Sylmar earthquake brought many changes in how earthquakes and emergencies are handled, from earthquake insurance to the CERT Program (Citizen Emergency Response Teams) to Search and Rescue, including rescue and search dogs, says Brill. There were also additions to new building codes, he added.

