UV Gullas College of Medicine has always been Top Priority for International Students

UV Gullas College of Medicine is a medical school with a global reputation that has been instructing students for over a century. The college adheres to the US Medical Education system, ensuring that students are educated on the most recent medical developments. UV Gullas College of Medicine is one of the best educational establishments in South Asia, with a pass rate of over 76% on the MCI / NMC screening test. The college has graduated over 35,000 students, making it one of the Philippines' most successful medical schools. UV Gullas College of Medicine admissions are straightforward and straightforward. UV Gullas College of Medicine offers MBBS courses to Indian students for just Rs. 2.8L per year, making it a cost-effective choice for people who want to practice in the field of medicine.
UV Gullas College of Medicine was founded in 1976 and has recently opened admissions for the upcoming academic year 2023. It provides international students with an education of the highest quality. The college offers students a one-of-a-kind learning environment in which they are instructed by knowledgeable faculty members who have devoted their entire lives to both teaching and research. Additionally, the college has state-of-the-art facilities that provide students with the best possible learning environment.
The UV Gullas College of Medicine has a cutting-edge campus with digital classrooms, 24/7 libraries, cutting-edge labs like the 3D Simulation Lab and Anatomy Table, and cadavers available for practical education. The college's website contains all necessary information, and the admissions process is straightforward. Students must meet the minimum standards established by the college in order to be admitted to the college. The Basic Requirements are 50% in 12th or Equivalent examination and NEET /MDCAT or Respective Entrance examinations.
Indian students have long desired to become doctor, but the high cost of medical school fees makes it difficult for them to get into the field. However, at the UV Gullas College of Medicine, we are of the opinion that everyone ought to have the chance to realize their goals regardless of their financial situation. Because of this, we have designed our tuition fee structure to be very affordable for Indian students. You can study MBBS at UV Gullas College of Medicine for 2.8 lakhs per year! Additionally, we provide low-cost options for lodging and food because we are aware that students' living expenses can be significant. In point of fact, the total costs of attending UV Gullas are frequently comparable to one tenth of cost than attending a private Indian medical school! In addition, UV Gullas provides you with a world-class medical college experience and global exposure. UV Gullas College of Medicine is your best bet if you're looking for an affordable way to become a doctor!
One of the most prestigious and well-known medical schools in the Philippines is UV Gullas College of Medicine, which is known for its world-class facilities and infrastructure. In a pleasant setting, the campus is in Banilad, Mandaue City, Cebu. It has cutting-edge digital classrooms; libraries open round-the-clock, cutting-edge labs like a 3D simulation lab and an anatomy table, and cadavers available for hands-on instruction. UV Gullas College of Medicine is one of the top three medical schools in the Philippines because of these facilities! This college has a competitive admissions process, and only the best students are chosen through a stringent selection procedure. The UV Gullas college of Medicine is the best option for you if you want to work in medicine!
The UV Gullas College of Medicine has cutting-edge facilities on its campus, including digital classrooms, libraries, and cutting-edge labs. One of the many modern facilities on campus is the D Simulation lab. Students have the opportunity to learn in a realistic setting thanks to this cutting-edge facility. Another modern laboratory facility that students can use is the Anatomy Table. Students can get an entirely new perspective on human anatomy thanks to this cutting-edge technology. The cadavers can also be used for classroom instruction. UV Gullas College of Medicine is one of the best medical schools in the Philippines because of these resources!
The comprehensive curriculum at UV Gullas College of Medicine is based on the American medical education system. In addition, the college provides its students with an on-campus hostel to meet their accommodation requirements. In addition, the college has generously provided North Indian and South Indian cuisine to meet the diverse dietary requirements of its students. UV Gullas College of Medicine is a great place for international medical students looking for a good education because of these amenities.
NEW NMC Guidelines
The NMC (National Medical Commission) on 18th Nov 2021 passed an important notification which stated 5 Major points to follow for any students who has the desire to Pursue Medicine Abroad.
1. The Curriculum of education should be in English.
2. The Course duration should not be less than 54 Months of medical Education
3. After completing the 54 months the University should have an Hospital and 12 months of internship has to completed.
4. Any country you go and pursue should give you Registrable License to practice.
5. After you complete the Course you have to Qualify NEXT exam conducted by Indian Govt.
6. Qualifying NEXT exam you have to do your 1 year internship in INDIA.
All the above Mentioned Mandatory points are being fulfilled by one country PHILIPPINES and Authorized personnel’s from CHED (Commission for Higher Education Department) confirms that the Total Curriculum of BS-MD is being Amended to 5 Years and 1 year of Internship in the same University. This might increase the Dream of Becoming a Doctor by 1 year but the Wait would be Worth it as there is an Uncertain Situation for NEET Repeaters.
In both the FMGE and the USMLE, UV Gullas College of Medicine consistently has a high success rate. This is because of its well-developed curriculum, small class sizes, and faculty members' dedication to preparing students for exams. Throughout their education, each student receives individualized guidance and support, resulting in increased confidence and higher exam scores. Additionally, the college's extensive library and digital resources are available to students, allowing them to better comprehend the course content and prepare for exams.
Admission Procedure:
A 10 + 2 passing certificate with Biology, Physics, Chemistry compulsory subjects and with 50% of PCB.
• For SC, ST or Physically challenged candidates have an exemption of 5% from 50%, only 45% PCB is sufficient to them.
• Students should be in between 17 to 25 years of age group with good physical and mental health.
• The Medical Education in the Philippines requires the previous education to have English medium of instruction as they should understand the teaching language in Philippines.
• NEET qualification (if it is an MBBS student from India) is needed as it is made compulsory to get admission into foreign medical colleges since the release of the 2018 MCI notification.
• NEET score card (if it is an MBBS student from India) submission is a must to get Visa interview slot in Philippines embassy.
• School Transfer Certificate of the student along with the other original certificates of School Graduating Certificate, +2 certificates.
• A medical check-up certificate from a recognized medical center is also a must.
• A valid passport with a minimum 6 months of expiry time period.
• The student should also get a Police Clearance Certificate that proves the child has no criminal records in India / that country.
• A No Objection Certificate from the parents/legal guardians indicating their acceptance to send their child to Study MBBS in Philippines.
• A valid Birth Certificate is also a must to be submitted to get the admission in any universities.
• An attested bank statement from the parents/legal guardians for an amount of the first year’s fee as closing balance.
• Study and Conduct certificate from all 12 years of education.
• Letter of Acceptance from any valid Philippines university after the initial admission fee is paid for the admission letter.
WHO Recommends Doctors Patients Ratio be 1:1000 whereas the Doctor Patient Ratio in INDIA is 1: 8945 this can never come down Because total Number of Medical Seats in INDIA 76,928 every year even after adding Siddha, Unani. Acupuncture it can not Exceed 1lakh to 2lakh, Whereas the Birth rate Every year is not Less than 10lakh and it keep multiplying . So the Major source for becoming a doctor will be From TOP MBBS COLLEGE IN PHILIPPHINES
