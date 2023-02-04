New Haven Barracks / DUI #2 Crash
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B5000382
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Anthony
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: February 3, 2023, at approximately 2322 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 116 South at Carlstrom Road in the Town of Bristol
VIOLATION: DUI #2
ACCUSED: Savannah Leclaire
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 02/03/2023, at approximately 2322 hours, State Police received a report of a single vehicle roll over on 116 South near Carlstrom Road in the Town of Bristol. The operator was identified as Savannah Leclaire. Through the course of the investigation it was determined Leclaire was under the influence of intoxicants. She was transported to Porter Medical Center. Leclaire was released and transported to the New Haven Barracks where she was processed for Driving Under the Influence #2. Leclaire was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court on 02/13/2023.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Addison Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/13/2023, 12:30 PM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time