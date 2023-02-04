New Haven Barracks / DUI #2 Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B5000382

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Anthony

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: February 3, 2023, at approximately 2322 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 116 South at Carlstrom Road in the Town of Bristol

VIOLATION: DUI #2

ACCUSED: Savannah Leclaire

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 02/03/2023, at approximately 2322 hours, State Police received a report of a single vehicle roll over on 116 South near Carlstrom Road in the Town of Bristol. The operator was identified as Savannah Leclaire. Through the course of the investigation it was determined Leclaire was under the influence of intoxicants. She was transported to Porter Medical Center. Leclaire was released and transported to the New Haven Barracks where she was processed for Driving Under the Influence #2. Leclaire was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court on 02/13/2023.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Addison Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/13/2023, 12:30 PM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time