Submit Release
News Search

There were 906 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,878 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks / DUI #2 Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 23B5000382

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Anthony

STATION: New Haven                      

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: February 3, 2023, at approximately 2322 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 116 South at Carlstrom Road in the Town of Bristol

VIOLATION: DUI #2

 

ACCUSED: Savannah Leclaire

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 02/03/2023, at approximately 2322 hours, State Police received a report of a single vehicle roll over on 116 South near Carlstrom Road in the Town of Bristol. The operator was identified as Savannah Leclaire. Through the course of the investigation it was determined Leclaire was under the influence of intoxicants. She was transported to Porter Medical Center. Leclaire was released and transported to the New Haven Barracks where she was processed for Driving Under the Influence #2.  Leclaire was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court on 02/13/2023.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Addison Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/13/2023, 12:30 PM

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time


You just read:

New Haven Barracks / DUI #2 Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.