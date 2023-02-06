GRIMM and CYBER RANGES form an alliance to make advanced Cybersecurity Solutions more accessible

GRIMM, a cybersecurity organization led by industry experts, and CYBER RANGES Corp., a next-generation cyber range vendor, announce strategic alliance.

Partnering with CYBER RANGES Corp. will make our custom IT / OT CTFs more accessible by a wide range of participants.” — Jennifer Tisdale

CEDAR RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GRIMM, a forward-looking cybersecurity organization led by industry experts, and CYBER RANGES Corp., a best-of-breed next-generation cyber range vendor, are proud to announce an alliance, a strategic move to make advanced IT / OT cybersecurity solutions more accessible.

CYBER RANGES offers a complete experiential learning and training platform with unlimited simulated attack & user traffic scenarios, with sessions that are fully recorded and assessed at individual and team levels. Through this collaboration to enhance cybersecurity best practices and chart a pathway towards a more cyber-resilient future, GRIMM is preparing to integrate lessons and exercises into the CYBER RANGES platform, giving users access to engaging content on demand.

CYBER RANGES

GRIMM is set to release its first set of Capture-the-Flag (CTF) scenarios through the CYBER RANGES platform as cybersecurity competitions have also proven to be an effective way to find new cybersecurity talents and foster the development of the required cybersecurity competencies. To test their cyber resilience and cyber readiness, a growing number of organizations are using cyber-range exercises, a hands-on keyboard counterpart to tabletop cyber incident simulations.

“By leveraging the highly adaptable platform, GRIMM is able to integrate our Industrial Control System training scenarios using hardware and software commonly found in the industry today,” said GRIMM SVP Tom VanNorman. “By providing training scenarios that leverage real-world hardware and software that students can locally and remotely view while conducting training, we are going to offer unique learning experiences.” "Capture-the-Flag (CTF) challenges are used in competitions to prove one's skills but CTFs are also fun, gamified ways to hone cybersecurity skills and grow from beginner level to advanced

cybersecurity abilities,” said GRIMM CEO Jennifer Tisdale.

“Partnering with CYBER RANGES Corp. will make our custom IT / OT CTFs more accessible by a wide range of participants."

GRIMM is a recognized industry leader in Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) security research, training, and consulting. GRIMM experts couple their technical expertise with a business acumen focused on industry trends, which helps clients mitigate cybersecurity risks against their systems and products.

About GRIMM

GRIMM is a forward-thinking cybersecurity organization led by industry experts. The company's practice demonstrates the impact of security risks and provides technical solutions to address top risks. GRIMM's expertise is built on operational experience in solving advanced cybersecurity problems. For more information, visit www.grimmcyber.com

About CYBER RANGES

CYBER RANGES is the state-of-the-art next-generation military-grade full-content-lifecycle cyber range that applies high-level automation, high orchestration, and response (TOAR) with high scalability to the delivery of even complex large-audience cyber simulations and deep-dive experiential training in cybersecurity. Based on cloud technology, CYBER RANGES is available on-premise (also in ruggedized transportable configurations) and natively on the public cloud. For more information, visit www.cyberranges.com

Contact: marketing@grimm-co.com