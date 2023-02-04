Banks plan to pay cash dividends for first time in three years

VIETNAM, February 4 - HÀ NỘI — Some banks have announced plans to pay cash dividends to shareholders for the first time in three years.

Accordingly, TPBank is due to pay a cash dividend at a rate of 25 per cent instead of a stock dividend like in previous years. This means that shareholders will receive VNĐ2,500 (US$0.11) per owned share.

The payment is expected in the first quarter of 2023. The source is from undistributed profits as of 2021 after disbursing funds according to the audited financial statements.

This is the first bank to consult shareholders on cash dividend payments this year.

TPBank said that accumulated to the end of 2022, the remaining profit and surplus from funds reached more than VNĐ13.36 trillion. Of which, the undistributed profit until 2021 after distributing to funds was nearly VNĐ5.5 trillion.

Last year, TPBank also recorded a 30 per cent growth in profit before tax to nearly VNDĐ7.9 trillion, thanks to an increase in fee income and the recovery of customers whose debts were extended during the pandemic, so risk provisions were reduced.

Previously, Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank (VIB) said that if it is approved by the general meeting of shareholders and approved by the State Bank, it can pay a cash dividend of up to 35 per cent of the charter capital, meaning that shareholders owning one VIB share can receive VNĐ3,500 in dividends. According to VIB's representative, the payment rate could be higher if irregular revenues were recorded in 2022.

In 2022, VIB recorded a profit before tax of more than VNĐ10.58 trillion, an increase of 32 per cent over the previous year.

Similarly, Vietnam Prosperity Commercial Joint Stock Bank (VPBank) and Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (ACB) also plan to pay cash dividends this year. VNS