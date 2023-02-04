Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy: ASEAN Must Strengthen Collaboration to Revive the Economy Through Tourism
Vice President of Indonesia Ma'ruf Amin (2nd left) Officially Opens the ASEAN Tourism Forum 2023 in the Court of Prambanan Temple
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin Officially Opens the ASEAN Tourism Forum Event in the Court of Prambanan TempleYOGYAKARTA, DIY YOGYAKARTA, INDONESIA, February 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy/Head of the Tourism and Creative Economy Agency (Menparekraf/Kabaparekraf) Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno invites ASEAN countries to strengthen collaboration in order to turn the region into a global economic growth center through tourism.
Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga during at the ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) 2023 opening ceremony at the Prambanan Temple Court, Yogyakarta, Thursday (3/2/2023) evening said that as the largest tourism forum in the Southeast Asian region, ATF must be able to get discussions going on reformulate the tourism sector to be more adaptive to the current and future situations.
ASEAN countries must be able to build tourism destinations based on three main foundations, namely resilience, security and sustainability.
"This is in line with the theme of this year's ATF, namely 'A Journey to Wonderful Destinations', which inflames the spirit of tourism recovery," said Menparekraf Sandiaga.
In order to achieve this goal, Menparekraf conveyed three things that could be coordinated. The first is Gercep (Swift Response) in which the government together with all stakeholders must be able to provide relevant accompanying programs to push further the recovery in the tourism and creative economy sector across the region. Especially during this dire times of post-pandemic period.
"Such as competency certification and capacity building, those are eligible for the main program. As we have done in (the development of) 5 super priority destinations and 10 priority destinations," said Sandiaga.
Next is Geber (Coordinated Movement). Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga believes that collaborative action among stakeholders is very important in driving the tourism recovery process.
"One example is through the planning and implementation of quality events both nationally and internationally. This requires the involvement of various sectors including the government, private sectors and other parties," said Sandiaga.
And the last one is Gaspol (Pedal to the Metal). To achieve this, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga described how his party had introduced diversification of tourism products through the development of eco-tourism, Muslim-friendly tourism, health tourism and also domestic tourism packages.
"We are optimistic that this diversification will not only open up job opportunities but can also improve the added value of our tourism and provide more options for tourists visiting our region," said Sandiaga.
Sandiaga invites ASEAN countries to keep the already fruitful cooperation between the regions going while also exploring other ways to improve it in the future. "Namely, in the recovery and rebuilding of tourism, utilizing digital transformation, and ensuring sustainability issues," said Sandiaga.
Vice President KH. Ma'ruf Amin, during the opening of the 2023 ATF at the Prambanan Temple stated that tourism is one of the crucial sectors for economic recovery, providing job opportunities for the community while at the same time strengthening and empowering it. The forum can ideally serve as a concrete milestone in advancing the tourism sector.
"I really hope that the 2023 ASEAN Tourism Forum can result in actionable results. Marked by the cooperation between leaders in the tourism sector within the ASEAN region, to accelerate the recovery of the tourism and travel industry in ASEAN, and support the 2023 Travel Exchange," said the Vice President.
The Vice President also wish for more international scale events in ASEAN countries because the success will reflect how ASEAN countries are ready to become again the magnet for world tourists they once were and that ASEAN is able to continue to adapt and compete towards even better quality of tourism in the future.
"We have great hopes that the tourism sector will strengthen the ASEAN region as stable, peaceful, dignified, upholding human values, and is able to support world economic stability," said the Vice President.
ATF 2023 will be held until February 5, 2023, filled with a series of activities. Commenced by a meeting of state delegations at both the Ministerial and NTO (National Tourism Organization) levels, as well as the Travel Exchange (TRAVEX) event, a forum for tourism businesses between ASEAN countries.
There will also be additional activities such as the Minister's Breakfast Meeting handled by US-ABC, Minister Business Luncheon held by CNN, Lao Night as the next leadership delegation event to Laos, the post-meeting tour for VIP delegates, ASEAN Awarding Ceremony, to Global Modest Fashion Week.
Participation in the delegation meeting at the ATF will not be limited to ASEAN countries only. But also several partner countries such as ASEAN Plus Three (Japan, Korea, China), India, Russia, and several other international organizations such as UNWTO, PATA, WTTC, ASEANTA, and US-ABC.
Also present during the 2023 ATF opening ceremony were Deputy Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy/Deputy Head of the Tourism and Creative Economy Agency, Angela Tanoesoedibjo; Deputy Secretary General of ASEAN, Satvinder Singh; Deputy Governor of DIY, KGPAA Paku Alam X; as well as echelon I and II officials within the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy/Baparekraf.
