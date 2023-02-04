Senate Committee Schedule: Monday, February 6, 2023

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE

FIRST SESSION, 2023



SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2023

Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Click on the Webcast tab and select the applicable committee.

Closed Captioning button is next to the volume control icon.

FINANCE COMMITTEE

Senator George Muñoz, Chair

Monday, February 6, 2023 – 1:30 a.m. or call of the Chair – Room 322

1:30 p.m.

FUNDING HIGHER EDUCATION

Stephanie Rodriguez, Secretary, (HED)

Connor Jorgensen, Analyst, LFC

Funding Formula

Financial Aid

Opportunity Scholarship

Tuition Increases

Research and Public Service Projects (RPSPs)

FULL COMMITTEE HEARING

(979) NM School for the Blind and Visually Impaired (Helms/Macias)

(980) NM School for the Deaf (Helms/Macias)

Mesalands Community College

(950) Higher Education Department (Jorgensen/Macias)

(952-976) Higher Education Institutions (Jorgensen/Macias)

(978) New Mexico Military Institute (Helms/Macias)

For public participation and to register for Zoom send email to SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

For public participation click on the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8300773742 or via telephone US +1 699 900 9128

Meeting ID: 830 077 3732

To provide written comments, please email SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 – 1:30 pm or call of the Chair – Room 322

1:30 p.m.FULL COMMITTEE HEARING

(333) Taxation and Revenue Department (Anderson/Mavrommatis)

(350) General Services Department (Simon/Mavrommatis)

(647) Development Disabilities Planning Council (Klundt/Densmore)

(680) Office of Family Representation and Advocacy (Chenier/Sciacca)

(337) State Investment Council (Torres/Vigil)

(770) Corrections Department (Rabin/Jimenez

For public participation and to register for Zoom send email to SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8300773742 or via telephone at 1 699 900 9128

Meeting ID: 830 077 3742

To provide written comments, please email SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

The Capital Outlay Training Manual can be viewed on the Senate Finance Committee website, please refer to the appendix to see water and crisis resources.

Sonya Snyder, Finance Committee Secretary – Room 325, (505) 986-436

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE

Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chair

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 – 9:00 am – Room 311

PRESENTATION:

New Mexico Environment Department – James C. Kenney, Cabinet Secretary

SB 58/a INTERSTATE STREAM COMMISSION MEMBERS (WIRTH)

SB 164 FUTURE OIL & GAS LEASE ROYALTY RATES (TALLMAN)

SB 165 LOCAL CHOICE ENERGY ACT (HAMBLEN)

SB 169 CLIMATE INVESTMENT CENTER & FUND (STEFANICS/ORTEZ)

SB 182 RECYCLING & LITTER REDUCTION (STEINBORN/DIAMOND

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7739881331 or via telephone at 1 253 215 8782

Meeting ID: 773 988 1331

To provide written comments, please email SCONC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Miquela Gonzales, Conservation Committee Secretary, Room 328, (505) 986-487

EDUCATION COMMITTEE

Senator William P. Soules, Chair



Monday, February 6, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311

SB 120 OPEN ENROLLMENT FOR MILITARY CHILDREN (POPE)

SB 137 REQUIRE 30-MINUTE RECESS FOR SOME GRADES (NEVILLE)

SB 148 COMMUNITY & BRANCH COLLEGE HEALTH PGMS. (ORTIZ y PINO)

SB 149 STUDY FREE TUITION FOR CERTAIN PROGRAMS (ORTIZ y PINO)

SB 202 SUSTAINABLE POST-SECONDARY FUNDING (MUÑOZ)

SB 211 CAREER DEVELOPMENT SUCCESS PILOT PROGRAM (BRANDT/KERNAN)

SB 219 COLLEGE STUDENT ATHLETE ENDORSEMENTS (MOORES/MAESTAS)

SB 227 UNM CHICANO & CHICANA STUDIES (LOPEZ)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6057087163 to join the Webinar or via telephone US: +1 719 359 4580

Meeting ID: 605 708 7163

To provide written comments, please email SEC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Mary Ann Roberts-Stensrud, Education Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4832

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE

Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair



Monday, February 6, 2023 – 1:30 pm or 1/2 hr. after floor session – Room 311

SB 136 PRC COMMISSIONER SALARIES (NEVILLE)

SB 138 MEDICAID FALSE CLAIMS CHANGES (NEVILLE)

SB 150 CYFD PLAN OF CARE FAILURE ASSESSMENTS (KERNAN)

SB 163 CONTINUING CARE PROVIDER DISCLOSURE (TALLMAN)

SB 168 DEATH PRONOUNCEMENTS BY NURSES (STEFANICS/CHANDLER)

SB 171 PROHIBIT AUTOMATIC FIREARM SALES (SOULES)

SB 174 PRETRIAL RELEASE HEARING STANDARDS (SCHMEDES)

SB 178 TOBACCO FUND NOT A STATE RESERVE FUND (HICKEY)

SB 179 LOCAL GOV’T TOBACCO LAWS (HICKEY/LOPEZ)



Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9124526531 or via telephone at 1 253 215 8782 Meeting ID: 912 452 6531

Cecilia Flores, Health and Public Affairs Committee Secretary – Room 300, (505) 986-4481



INDIAN, RURAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE

Senator Shannon Pinto, Chair



Tuesday, February 7, 2023 – 9:30 am – Room 303

SB 25 FEDERAL INFRASTRUCTURE MATCHING FUND (MUÑOZ)

SB 214 RURAL LIBRARIES ENDOWMENT FUND (ORTIZ y PINO/HERRERA)

SB 258 SAN MIGUEL LIBRARY SERVICES (STEFANICS/CAMPOS)

SB 33 TRIBAL & PUEBLO LAW ENFORCEMENT (SHENDO/LITTLE)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4330437643 or via telephone at 1 719 359 4580

Meeting ID: 433 043 7643

To provide written comments please email SIRC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Julio Salazar, Indian, Rural and Cultural Affairs Committee Secretary Room 301,

(505) 986-4837

JUDICIARY COMMITTEE

Joseph Cervantes, Chair

Monday, February 6, 2023 – 1:30 pm or 1/2 after floor session – Room 321

*CS/SB 53 STORAGE OF CERTAIN RADIOACTIVE WASTE (STEINBORN/MCQUEEN)

CS/SB 21 PROHIBIT PRESCRIBED BURNING DURING SPRING (GRIGGS)

SB 40 REMOTE WEDDINGS FOR ACTIVE DUTY MILITARY (PADILLA/POPE)

* SB 65/a EMERGENCY POWERS CODE CHANGES (BACA/GALLEGOS)

SB 200 REGIONAL WATER PROJECT PROCUREMENT (INGLE/MUÑOZ)

SB 230 NM MOUNTED PATROL AS LAW ENFORCEMENT (JARAMILLO/PIRTLE)

SB 318 JUDICIAL RETIREMENT SOLVENCY (INGLE)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/361365786 or via telephone at 1 253 205 0468

Meeting ID 361 636 5786

Refer to www.nmlegis.gov “What’s Happening” for the Senate Judiciary Committee Procedures.

Emily E Garcia, Judiciary Committee Secretary – Room 319, (505) 986-4485

RULES COMMITTEE

Senator Katy M. Duhigg, Chair



Monday, February 6, 2023 – 9:00 am – Room 321

LUCERO, PRISCILLA C. appointment Water Trust Board (HEMPHILL)

JONES, TRENT WAYNE reappointment Western New Mexico University Board of Regents (RODRIGUEZ)

BECKETT, ANNE appointment Small Business Investment Corporation (SHENDO)

VALDIVIEZ, ROBERT JOSEPH appointment Small Business Investment Corporation (SCHMEDES

SMITH, JOSHUA LEE appointment Small Business Investment Corporation (SCHMEDES)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3396422464 or via telephone at 1 346 248 7799

Meeting ID: 339 642 2464

To provide written comments or to register to speak using zoom, please email SRC.zoom@nmlegis.gov

Pat Oliver-Wright, Rules Committee Secretary, Room 320, (505) 986-4746

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE

Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 – After the floor session – Room 321

SB 38 TAX CODE CHANGES (SHARER)

SB 204 EMPLOYEE LEASING BENEFIT PROGRAMS (MUÑOZ)

SB 50 RIGHT TO REPAIR ACT (WIRTH)

SB 52 CHILD INCOME TAX CREDIT INCREASE (TALLMAN/HERNDON)

SB 54 ARMED FORCES RETIREMENT PAY TAX CREDIT (BURT)

SB 55 STATE TRANSIT FUND (CAMPOS)

SB 56 DISTRIBUTED GENERATION FACILITY SUPPLY CAP (SOULES)

SB 62 OFFICE OF ENTREPRENEURSHIP & INNOVATION (PADILLA)

SB 66 GRT DISTRIBUTION TO CERTAIN ENTITIES (WOODS)

SB 68 ELECTRONIC MOTOR VEHICLE DOCUMENTS (HEMPHILL

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4011289295 or via telephone at 1 253 215 8782

Meeting ID: 401 128 9295

Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.

Rebecca Martinez, Tax, Business, and Transportation Committee Secretary –

Room 323 (505) 986-426

###