Governor Abbott Appoints Camacho As Deputy Adjutant General For Air

TEXAS, February 3 - February 3, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Brigadier General Andrew J. Camacho to serve as the Deputy Adjutant General for Air for a term to expire at the pleasure of the Governor. The Deputy Adjutant General for Air assists the Adjutant General in exercising and executing command responsibilities and is the principal adviser on all Air National Guard matters. Additionally, the deputy adjutant general for air works with the chief of the joint staff to prepare the state for federal or state emergencies, including man-made or natural disasters and federal military mobilizations.

Brigadier General Andrew J. Camacho received his commission through the Air National Guard-Academy of Military Science after graduating from the University of Wisconsin in 1998. He completed specialized undergraduate pilot training at Laughlin Air Force Base in Del Rio, Texas, and was assigned to the 128th Air Refueling Wing at General Mitchell Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin as a KC-135R pilot. In 2005, he was selected by the Texas Air National Guard to serve as initial cadre to the 147th Reconnaissance Wing’s unit conversion to MQ-1B Predator operations. As initial cadre, General Camacho was stationed at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada between 2005 and 2008, where he served as an instructor pilot for both the 11th and 15th Reconnaissance Squadrons. He returned to Ellington Field in 2008 to facilitate unit conversion. General Camacho has served in various positions including chief of scheduling, chief of weapons and tactics, flight commander for the 111th Reconnaissance Squadron, chief of standards and evaluation for the 147th Operations Group, inspector general for the 147th Attack Wing, RC-26 program manager for the 147th Operations Group, and vice commander for the 147th Attack Wing. In addition, General Camacho is a command pilot and has deployed in support of Operations Allied Force, Noble Eagle, Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom, Freedom Sentinel, Resolute Support, Inherent Resolve and Guardian Support. Prior to his current position, General Camacho served as the wing commander for the 147th Attack Wing, Texas Air National Guard, and Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base.

