The Lunar New Year Gala at IACS: The Harmony of Cultures
EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Asian Culture Society(IACS) recently held its annual Lunar New Year Gala, attracting a crowd of over 400 guests and showcasing the exceptional talent of 54 Asian artists. The event was inaugurated with a powerful speech from Mr. Henry S. Tang, the founder of Committee 100, who expressed his ardent support for the occasion.
One of the most memorable moments was the captivating performance of "Global Poets," a harmonious fusion of contemporary American poetry and traditional Chinese music, by Dr. David Austell and Guqin master Kehan Wang. The audience was also treated to a lecture by Dr. Henan Chen, who emphasized the importance of promoting cultural understanding through the arts. The Juilliard Orchestra added to the festivities with a dazzling symphonic performance.
Another highlight of the evening was the performance of "The Mountain" by artist Vivien L. This innovative composition combined Eastern and Western cultures, featuring a mid-tempo triple meter that evoked the elegance of a waltz. The steady and straightforward production of the song allowed Vivien to tell a mesmerizing story, transporting the audience to the picturesque countryside of China.
The success of the event was due to the exceptional talent of musicians from The Juilliard School, Columbia University, The New School, and Manhattan School of Music, as well as the tireless efforts of the dedicated IACS team and volunteers who worked effortlessly behind the scenes to ensure the event's success.
The annual Lunar New Year Gala of the International Asian Culture Society (IACS) has garnered the support of numerous esteemed organizations, including International House, Columbia University, Manhattan School of Music, The Juilliard School CSSA, Columbia University Business School ExBo, Alliance for Impact, and 99 Ranch Market.
IACS is unwavering in its mission to foster cross-cultural understanding through the arts, recognizing that citizen diplomacy plays a crucial role in bringing people together in an intimate and artistic setting. The organization's dedication to this cause is evident in its tireless efforts to bring together diverse individuals through the celebration of cultural heritage and artistic expression.
