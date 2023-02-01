Rising Star Vivien L. Blends East and Western in Groundbreaking Musical Fusion

Vivien L. is a songwriter based in NYC who has gained recognition in the music industry for her unique sound that blends Western and Eastern musical elements.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vivien L., a Chinese songwriter residing in New York City, has secured a revered place in the music industry as a formidable talent. With a prolific career that spans over 10 years, Vivien has honed her artistry, fusing Western and Eastern musical elements to produce a distinctive sound that is both groundbreaking and enduring.Vivien's fervor for musical expression originated during her formative years, when she initiated her education in classical music. Nevertheless, it was her inborn talent for narrating tales through her verse and harmonies that ultimately guided her towards the craft of songwriting. This is manifest in her seminal work " Wash Away ," which saw the light of day in June of 2022 and swiftly garnered accolades from listeners. The popularity of this solitary composition, in conjunction with her other musical offerings, has amassed Vivien a burgeoning and fervent fanbase, who eagerly anticipate her forthcoming musical endeavors.Vivien is a trailblazer in the world of music, daring to blend genres and bridge the gap between cultures and backgrounds. Her passion for songwriting was sparked at a very young age, and she has been honing her craft for over 20 years. Her eclectic taste in music, which ranges from Jazz composers like George Gershwin to contemporary artists like The Weeknd, is evident in her work and sets her apart from her peers."During middle school years, I began to attempt different ways of expressing myself, and that is how I began to appreciate the process of creating original works. When writing songs, I am a storyteller, a novelist, creating the fanciest story while still making my audience feel related." Vivien stated.Besides her steadily increasing sales and engagement metrics, it remains a significant challenge for Vivien to find mainstream venues that recognize and embrace her distinct musical style, characterized by its fusion of Western and Eastern instrumentations. Despite this, Vivien continues to persevere and create music that resonates with audiences worldwide, constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of songwriting and composition.Vivien's songwriting process is nothing short of remarkable. She is a true artist who finds inspiration in the most unexpected places, whether it be while riding the train or simply walking down the street. Her exceptional attention to detail is unparalleled as she seamlessly transcribes the sounds from her surroundings into intricate musical elements for her compositions. The result is a one-of-a-kind vocal line that masterfully showcases the fusion of her American and Chinese musical training, imbuing her work with a unique and captivating quality."New York City often gives me sources of inspiration beyond expectation. Sometimes a motif or a tune suddenly pops up in my mind even when I am just entering an elevator. Sometimes the hook line of my lyrics is a word or phrase that I overheard from the conversations of strangers. And sometimes, I obtain my unique sound of a kick drum by accidentally kicking on a public trash can." Vivien appears to have developed her own songwriting method.The debut of her freshly released original, " Invisible ," constitutes a momentous occasion in the annals of musical history. The single's urban pop sensibility, propelled by its percussive and synth bass-driven instrumentation, pays reverence to the Eastern modern cultural impact, while the candor of the lyrics and the authenticity of the storytelling evoke Western pop ballads. This is a rare and potent fusion that showcases Vivien's unparalleled musical ability and adaptability.However, Vivien's influence extends well beyond her musical contributions. She serves as a paragon of inspiration to both the youthful and the seasoned, inciting them to delve into diverse musical genres and discover commonality through the medium of sound. Her ethos of peace and coexistence is manifested in "Invisible," a composition she envisions will motivate future generations to embrace self-love and compassion towards others, thus ensuring that no individual would ever be perceived as invisible in the eyes of society.“By making this song, I hope to inspire new generations of young people around the world to love themselves and take care of others so that no one would feel invisible in the eyes of others”.Vivien L. is a gem in the music industry, a brilliant artist whose talent and creativity know no bounds. Her unwavering commitment to her craft and her passion for storytelling make her a force to be reckoned with. There is no doubt that she will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in music and inspire generations to come.

Vivien L. - Invisible (Official Music Video)