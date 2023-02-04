The 2nd Los Angeles Showbiz Shriners Film Festival-Al Malaikah Harold Awards to Honor Musician Jeff "Skunk" Baxter

Submit Release
LOS ANGELES, CA, US, February 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Al Malaikah Shriners will be hosting the Al Malaikah Harold Awards on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:30pm at the world-famous Shrine Auditorium, which is located at 665 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90007. The free-to-all event supports the efforts of the hospitals and burn centers of Shriners Children’s.

At 1:30pm, honorary awards will be presented to winners of the 2023 Los Angeles Show Biz Shriners Film Festival and will receive trophies.

Al Malaikah Shriners theme for the year is “Shriner’s Rock”. The Best Feature Harold Award will be presented for the documentary “The Ventures: Stars on Guitars,” directed by Staci Layne Wilson, daughter of Ventures’ founder, Don Wilson. The Ventures thrilled music lovers with songs “Wipe Out,” “Walk Don’t Run,” and “Hawaii 5-0” and many others. Started in 1959, the band went from humble beginnings to worldwide acclaim, with album sales making them the #1 Best-selling Instrumental Rock and Roll Group of all time.

A great tradition continues at this year's Harold Awards, to give back to American patriots that are non-Shriners, will be commemorated with the Al Malaikah American Shriners Freedom & Fellowship award. Our 2023 honoree is musician Jeff "Skunk" Baxter. He is a musician and living legend, known for his guitar work in the rock bands Steely Dan, The Doobie Brothers, Spirit, and others. Recently, he has worked as a defense consultant and advised U.S. members of Congress on missile defense. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of The Doobie Brothers in 2020.

Actor and American icon, John Wayne, was a member of Al Malaikah Shriners in Los Angeles, California, where he was an active dignitary for Shriners Children's. Noble Wayne was also active in Al Malaikah’s Show Business Shrine Club, celebrating its 65th year, founded in 1958.

Join us for the Harold Awards on March 4th at Shrine Auditorium. Ticket link - https://m.bpt.me/event/5695534

Many celebrities including actors, musicians and sports stars often visit Shriners Children’s locations, attend events, and spend time with our patients.

About Al Mailakah Shriners and Shriners Children’s:
Al Mailakah Shriners began in 1888 in Los Angeles, CA. It continues to benefit the 20 medical facilities of Shriners Hospitals for Children worldwide, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, commonly known as Shriners Children’s.

