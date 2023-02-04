iUrban Teen Goes to the Theatre
STEM+Arts Organization and Portland Center Stage offers teens a behind-the-scenes look at the dramatic artsVANCOUVER, WA, USA, February 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iUrban Teen will launch their new iMusic program that will expose youth to music production, digital creation and also teach youth to understand how math is embedded into music. iUrban Teen will kick off this initiative by visiting Portland Center Stage theater in Downtown Portland on February 19 for an up-close look at theatre production, on stage and behind the scenes. Middle school and high school students ages 13-18 will meet actors and audio and visual artists, and learn about careers in the dramatic arts. The afternoon will uncover how the cast and crew collaborate to prepare the sound, stage, and costumes to make a successful live production, and conclude with the evening performance of the play, “Young Americans.”
“Young Americans” is an intimate, music-led comedy that veers back and forth in time, offering a fresh look at a U.S. road trip through the lens of the immigrant experience. The play explores what home and belonging mean to those in transition.
Registration is free and dinner is included. For more information and to register, visit https://iurbanteen.org/event/imusic-sound-stage-tour/
