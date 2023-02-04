Submit Release
News Search

There were 299 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,639 in the last 365 days.

iUrban Teen Goes to the Theatre

STEM+Arts Organization and Portland Center Stage offers teens a behind-the-scenes look at the dramatic arts

VANCOUVER, WA, USA, February 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iUrban Teen will launch their new iMusic program that will expose youth to music production, digital creation and also teach youth to understand how math is embedded into music. iUrban Teen will kick off this initiative by visiting Portland Center Stage theater in Downtown Portland on February 19 for an up-close look at theatre production, on stage and behind the scenes. Middle school and high school students ages 13-18 will meet actors and audio and visual artists, and learn about careers in the dramatic arts. The afternoon will uncover how the cast and crew collaborate to prepare the sound, stage, and costumes to make a successful live production, and conclude with the evening performance of the play, “Young Americans.”

“Young Americans” is an intimate, music-led comedy that veers back and forth in time, offering a fresh look at a U.S. road trip through the lens of the immigrant experience. The play explores what home and belonging mean to those in transition.

Registration is free and dinner is included. For more information and to register, visit https://iurbanteen.org/event/imusic-sound-stage-tour/

Meera Bowman-Johnson
iUrban Teen
+1 281-795-0702
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

iUrban Teen Goes to the Theatre

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Music Industry, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.