Governor Newsom Names Sean Duryee CHP Commissioner  

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced his appointment of Sean Duryee as Commissioner of the California Highway Patrol, where he has been serving as Acting Commissioner and has held several roles since 1998.

“A veteran of the CHP, Commissioner Duryee has dedicated his career to serving the people of California, starting as a Cadet decades ago,” said Governor Newsom. “His leadership, extensive experience and dedication will continue to serve California well and I thank him for taking on this new role.”

Sean Duryee, 48, of Galt, has served as Acting Commissioner of the California Highway Patrol since January 2023. He served in several positions at CHP from 1998 to 2022, including Deputy Commissioner, Executive Assistant to the Commissioner, Special Representative to the Legislature, Commander of the Department’s Commercial Vehicle Section, Academy Instructor and Cadet. He is a coach for the Liberty Ranch High School Girls Varsity Basketball Team. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $315,348. Duryee is registered without party preference.

The Governor also announced the following appointments today:

Noemí Otilia O. Gallardo, 45, of Plumas Lake, has been appointed to the State Energy Resources Conservation and Development Commission (California Energy Commission). Gallardo has been Chief of Staff for California Energy Commission Chair David Hochschild since 2022 and was Public Advisor at the Commission from 2019 to 2022. Gallardo was a Senior Manager of Public Policy at Sunrun Inc. from 2017 to 2019. She was a Program Fellow at the Evelyn & Walter Haas Jr. Fund from 2015 to 2016. Gallardo was Owner and Consultant at Gallardo Law & Policy Consulting from 2013 to 2016. She was an Energy and Telecommunications Legal Fellow at the Greenlining Institute from 2012 to 2013. Gallardo was Owner and Interpreter at Voz Interpreting from 2003 to 2009. She earned a Master of Public Policy degree in Urban and Social Policy from the University of Southern California and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $170,464. Gallardo is a Democrat.

Phillip Lindsay, 50, of San Diego, has been appointed Chief Deputy General Counsel at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Lindsay has been a Senior Assistant Attorney General at the California Attorney General’s Office since 2016 and was a Supervising Deputy Attorney General there from 2010 to 2016 and a Deputy Attorney General from 2006 to 2010. He was a Child Support Program Attorney for the San Diego County Department of Child Support Services from 2001 to 2006. He is a member of the California Lawyers Association. Lindsay earned a Juris Doctor degree from Georgia State University College of Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $205,788. Lindsay is registered without party preference.

Bruce Armistead, 59, of Elk Grove, has been appointed Chief Program Manager at the California High-Speed Rail Authority, where he has been Director of Operations and Maintenance since 2015. He was Executive Project Director at Fluor Enterprises from 2011 to 2014 and Assistant Vice President at Parsons Brinckerhoff from 2008 to 2011. He was Senior Project Manager at Alameda Corridor – East Construction Authority from 1997 to 2007. Armistead is a member of the American Railway Engineering and Maintenance-of-Way Association and the Transportation Research Board. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $275,004. Armistead is a Democrat.

William S. Casey III, 54, of Pleasant Hill, has been appointed Chief Operating Officer for the California High-Speed Rail Authority. He has been Deputy District Director, Construction, District 4 for the California Department of Transportation since 2021. Casey has served in multiple positions for the Department since 1991, including District Division Chief, Construction from 2018 to 2021, Assistant Division Chief, Construction from 2019 to 2020 and Construction Manager from 2010 to 2018. Casey is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers and the Professional Engineers in California Government. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $320,004. Casey is a Democrat.

Pamela “Pam” Mizukami, 56, of Sacramento, has been reappointed Chief Deputy Director at the California High-Speed Rail Authority, where she has served since 2018. Mizukami held several positions at the California Department of Motor Vehicles from 2006 to 2018, including Deputy Director and Business Management Chief. She held several positions at the Department of General Services from 1994 to 2006, including Electronic Data Processing Acquisition Manager, Senior Electronic Data Processing Acquisition Supervisor and Staff Electronic Data Processing Acquisition Specialist. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $204,324. Mizukami is a Democrat.

Dominique Rulens, 63, of West Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Chief of Rail and Operations Delivery for the California High-Speed Rail Authority. He has been Deputy Director Integration for the California High-Speed Rail Authority and Senior Director of Construction Management at WSP since 2016. He was Project Director at SYSTRA from 2007 to 2016 and Project Manager at SNCF Engineering Department High Speed Rail Section from 1989 to 1997 and 2003 to 2007. Rulens was a Railway Infrastructure Expert at KEOLIS UK from 2001 to 2003. He was a Design Lead and Contract Manager at SYSTRA UK from 1997 to 2001 and a Train Operation Manager at SNCF Reseau from 1982 to 1988. He is a member of the American Railway Engineering and Maintenance-of-Way Association and the American Public Transportation Association. Rulens earned a Master of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Conservatoire National des Arts et Metiers. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $270,000. Rulens is not registered to vote.

###