PennDOT Restores the Speed Limit on Interstate 90

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has restored the speed limit on Interstate 90 in Erie County.

Motorists should continue to use caution while driving during winter weather.

Although PennDOT crews have been treating roadways, the department's primary goal is to keep roads passable. Roadways will not completely free of ice and snow while a winter storm event is happening. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a free smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

For more information on PennDOT's winter preparations and additional winter-driving resources for motorists, visit the department's winter website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Follow PennDOT's northwest region on Twitter or Facebook.

 

MEDIA CONTACT: Saxon Daugherty, 814-678-7095

# # #

 

 


