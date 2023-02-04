Visit Philadelphia® Distributing Cheer Cards in Support of Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA, February 3, 2023 – To help fans proudly show their support for the Philadelphia Eagles, VISIT PHILADELPHIA® is distributing 40,000 Eagles cheer cards. Whether displayed in windows or held up during watch parties, the signs make it known which team you back.

After two huge playoff wins at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia is buzzing with excitement to watch the Birds in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12, 2023, as they battle it out against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles heading back to the big game for the second time in six seasons, after winning it all in 2017, is a huge moment for Philadelphia and worth cheering for.

The free cheer cards can be picked up at restaurants, attractions, and businesses across the city. The growing list of participants includes:



McGillin’s

Live Casino Hotel

Metropolitan Bakery

Independence Visitor Center

South Bowl

Victory Brewing

Reading Terminal Market

Franklin Institute

Betsy Ross House

Libertee Grounds

Bars and restaurants in Philly that are interested in receiving cards to hand out should email [email protected] for a minimum order of 250 cards.

The “Underestimate Us. Please.” and “Go Birds.” messaging on the sign plays into Visit Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau (PHLCVB)’s first-ever joint destination marketing campaign, “Come for Philadelphia. Stay for Philly,” which puts the city’s confidence and attitude at the forefront.

