Celebrate Black History Month with One of the Oldest Church Entrepreneurial Organizations in the Nation
“In the beginning, there were barbecue pits, volleyball, booths, and a business directory that promoted local businesses long after the fair was over.” ”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the nation’s first African American Christian entrepreneurial organizations celebrates its 21st Marketplace Expo event in Houston, Texas during this year’s Black History Month. Michael Evans, owner of Innerfaith Publishing, was the major contributor to the Christian Entrepreneurial Organization Ministry’s (CEO) establishment. When Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell first started his ministry at Windsor Village United Methodist Church in Houston, Texas, Michael approached him about starting a business ministry. This entrepreneurial minded pastor caught the vision, and the rest was history. According to Evans, “There was a void in the church in this area which was caused by the myth of the separation of church and state. This stopped a lot of churches from forming that kind of ministry.”
On February 19, 2023, under the leadership of Pastor Suzette Caldwell, the organization will host its 21st Marketplace Expo at the Kingdom Builders Center at 6011 W. Orem Dr., Houston, Texas, 77085. The marketplace was formed as an outgrowth of the business ministry and was initially called an entrepreneurial fair. It started in the church’s courtyard and grew into being hosted in major conference centers throughout the city. Evans said, “In the beginning, there were barbecue pits, volleyball, booths, and a business directory that promoted local businesses long after the fair was over. The family related theme was a big hit with the church community and its surrounding neighborhoods.”
To the surprise of the ministry, they made $4,000 from their very first fair. Evans came up with the idea of establishing a scholarship fund to reinvest the monies back into the community for any student that was “economically able, but had limited financially backing” to attend college. The ministry has given away over a half of a million dollars in scholarships to students from the greater Houston area.
For more information about the CEO ministry to the 21st Marketplace Fair, go to https://www.kingdombuilders.com/ceo/.
