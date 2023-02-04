Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,015 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,864 in the last 365 days.

Grid Resilience Formula Fund Program Public Hearing

MAINE, February 9 - Governor’s Energy Office

Back to full Meeting Calendar

Date: February 9, 2023

Start Time: 12:00 PM

Location: Virtual Meeting. See Zoom registration link above.

Meeting description/purpose:

The Governor's Energy Office (GEO) will hold a public hearing to review the program objectives, metrics, and criteria for the Grid Resilience Formula Fund Program. The Program, established by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (Section 40101d), is aimed at improving the resilience of the electric grid against disruptive events.

The meeting will take place on Zoom. Register using this link: https://mainestate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_tWA5fCG9R2OGDVjTPBStlw#/registration

About the Program: Maine is scheduled to receive close to $2.2 million each year for five years through this program. The GEO will be applying for the combined 2022-2023 allocation of approximately $4.4 million and anticipates standing up a competitive solicitation process upon receiving the formula allocation from the U.S. Department of Energy. For more information, visit: https://www.maine.gov/energy/initiatives/infrastructure/gridresilience

Accommodations will be made for persons with disabilities. Auxiliary aids will be provided upon advance request, please contact Allie Rand at allie.rand@maine.gov.

Related documents (if any):
Note: Some documents are provided in Microsoft Word format (MS Word). Download the free Word Viewer if you do not have Microsoft Word on your computer. Rich Text Format (RTF) documents may be viewed in any word processing software.

For further information, contact:

Name: Allie Rand

Phone: (207) 816-0765

You just read:

Grid Resilience Formula Fund Program Public Hearing

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.