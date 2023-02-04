Grid Resilience Formula Fund Program Public Hearing

MAINE, February 9 - Governor’s Energy Office

Back to full Meeting Calendar

Date: February 9, 2023

Start Time: 12:00 PM

Location: Virtual Meeting. See Zoom registration link above.

Meeting description/purpose:

The Governor's Energy Office (GEO) will hold a public hearing to review the program objectives, metrics, and criteria for the Grid Resilience Formula Fund Program. The Program, established by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (Section 40101d), is aimed at improving the resilience of the electric grid against disruptive events.

The meeting will take place on Zoom. Register using this link: https://mainestate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_tWA5fCG9R2OGDVjTPBStlw#/registration

About the Program: Maine is scheduled to receive close to $2.2 million each year for five years through this program. The GEO will be applying for the combined 2022-2023 allocation of approximately $4.4 million and anticipates standing up a competitive solicitation process upon receiving the formula allocation from the U.S. Department of Energy. For more information, visit: https://www.maine.gov/energy/initiatives/infrastructure/gridresilience

Accommodations will be made for persons with disabilities. Auxiliary aids will be provided upon advance request, please contact Allie Rand at allie.rand@maine.gov.

Related documents (if any):

Note: Some documents are provided in Microsoft Word format (MS Word). Download the free Word Viewer if you do not have Microsoft Word on your computer. Rich Text Format (RTF) documents may be viewed in any word processing software.

For further information, contact:

Name: Allie Rand

Phone: (207) 816-0765