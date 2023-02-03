USFF and CNIC to Conduct Annual Force Protection Training Exercise at CONUS Installations

“Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain is a vital exercise designed to flex and assess our command and control as well as force protection capabilities when responding to multi-dimensional security threats,” said Adm. Daryl Caudle, Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command. “Training alongside our naval region and installation commanders and partner agencies allows our fleet and shore security forces to strengthen our joint response and provides an opportunity to evaluate and improve procedures and decision-making processes, where necessary.”

Citadel Shield, which occurs the first week, is the field training exercise (FTX) portion led by CNIC. Solid Curtain occurs the following week and is the command post exercise (CPX) led by USFFC. This two-part approach is designed to enhance the readiness of U.S. Navy security forces and ensure seamless interoperability among the commands, other services and agency partners in order to protect life, equipment and facilities.

“We train like we fight, so our force protection exercises simulate realistic threat scenarios such as active shooters, unauthorized base access and improvised explosive devices,” said Vice Adm. Yancy B. Lindsey, Commander, Navy Installations Command. “This practice ensures our emergency responders and supporting personnel are prepared to effectively neutralize dynamic real world threats.”

CSSC23 is a regularly scheduled exercise and is not being held in response to any specific threat.

Measures have been taken to minimize disruptions within local communities and to normal base operations, but there may be times when the exercise causes increased traffic around bases or delays in base access. Area residents may also see or hear security activities associated with the exercise. Advanced coordination has taken place with local law enforcement and first responders.

