Ampcus Inc hires John H. Sudduth as its Senior Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer

John brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in this ever challenging cyberworld.”CHANTILLY, VIRGINIA, USA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chantilly, VA - Today Ampcus founder and Chief Executive Officer Ann Ramakumaran announced the hiring of John H. Sudduth, as Senior Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer. The new position will focus on strengthening our growing practice of Cybersecurity and Third-party Risk Management, and delivering innovative technology solutions to our Public and Private sector customers.
— Ann Ramakumaran
“We are incredibly pleased to welcome John Sudduth to the Ampcus family”, said Ann Ramakumaran. “John brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in this ever challenging cyberworld. We are fortunate to have a proven cybersecurity expert and experienced industry leader join the executive team. John's information technology experience includes professional services, legal, retail, government, public utility, and healthcare. I have the utmost confidence in John’s ability to advance our strategic priorities.”
Mr. Sudduth previously served as a senior executive of Chicago MWRD, a public wastewater utility, where he had oversight of the utility’s information technology related to strategy, policy, and cybersecurity. Mr. Sudduth also served as CIO for the Illinois Department of Public Health. Mr. Sudduth holds a Master of Science in Information System Security and a Bachelor of Science in Organization Behavior, both from Northwestern University.. He has several technical and professional certifications, including Certified Information Security Professional (CISSP), Certified Risk, Information Security Control (CRISC) and Certified Chief Information Security Officer (CCISO).
As a technology solutions company, Ampcus is researching and developing leading edge solutions to protect against new invasive AI/ML platforms, such as ChatGPT being used to build ransomware as a service. "John will be instrumental in leading Ampcus' cyber team to deliver these solutions and our core services to the market place", says Salil Sankaran, Ampcus President.
Commenting on his new role at Ampcus, Mr. Sudduth said, “I am truly honored to join Ampcus and be part of a team that is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of IT services to its clients. I look forward to working with the Ampcus leadership team to enhance the company's cybersecurity offerings and strengthen its position as a trusted advisor to its clients”.
About Ampcus Inc.
Ampcus is a global provider of IT services that help organizations improve performance by applying technology in smarter, more innovative ways. We specialize in Intelligent Automation, Low Code Development, Robotic Process Automation, Big Data, Business Intelligence, Advanced Analytics, Infrastructure Modernization and Management, Cybersecurity and Risk Management, Automated Testing, and Human Capital Management services. Ampcus and has 16 US offices, 2 innovation labs and a global delivery center. Ampcus is certified SOC2 Type II, ISO 9001, ISO 20000, ISO 27001, CMMi ML-3 (SVS & DEV) certified, and an M/WBE company.
