Attorney General’s Office, DCI to Review Officer Involved Shooting in Rapid City

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

CONTACT: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE.S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley confirms that the Division of Criminal investigation (DCI), at the request of the Rapid City Police Department, is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred around noon Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Rapid City police officers were called to a business for a call of an armed robbery that turned into a hostage situation. The subject refused commands to surrender and was shot by one Rapid City police officer. The suspect was taken to a Rapid City hospital where he currently is being treated. Neither the officer nor the hostage were injured.

Jackley said the DCI is working with Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and the South Dakota Highway Patrol on the investigation. Jackley said the Rapid City Police Department is cooperating in the investigation.

The DCI will process the crime scene, conduct a forensic examination of all collected evidence, interview officers and witnesses, and will review all officer-worn body cameras and video cameras from the area.

After the investigation is complete, the DCI will issue a case report and shooting summation to be reviewed by the Attorney General and the Pennington County State’s Attorney for a final determination on the officer’s action. The release of the summary is anticipated within 30 days.

