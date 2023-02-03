Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,022 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,806 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General’s Office, DCI to Review Officer Involved Shooting in Rapid City

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

CONTACT: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE.S.D.  – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley confirms that the Division of Criminal investigation (DCI), at the request of the Rapid City Police Department, is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred around noon Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Rapid City police officers were called to a business for a call of an armed robbery that turned into a hostage situation. The subject refused commands to surrender and was shot by one Rapid City police officer. The suspect was taken to a Rapid City hospital where he currently is being treated. Neither the officer nor the hostage were injured.

Jackley said the DCI is working with Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and the South Dakota Highway Patrol on the investigation. Jackley said the Rapid City Police Department is cooperating in the investigation.

The DCI will process the crime scene, conduct a forensic examination of all collected evidence, interview officers and witnesses, and will review all officer-worn body cameras and video cameras from the area.  

After the investigation is complete, the DCI will issue a case report and shooting summation to be reviewed by the Attorney General and the Pennington County State’s Attorney for a final determination on the officer’s action. The release of the summary is anticipated within 30 days.

-30-

You just read:

Attorney General’s Office, DCI to Review Officer Involved Shooting in Rapid City

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.