Judicial college honors 6 jurists for diversity

Six judges from across the nation who represent diversity in the judiciary were honored by The National Judicial College with awards for Making the World a More Just Place. The event took place in Beverly Hills on Jan. 19. Among the honored were Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Holly J. Fujie, who has held several leadership positions in the California legal community, and U.S. District Court Judge Sunshine S. Sykes of Riverside, one of the few Native American federal judges in the country.