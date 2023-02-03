Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,029 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,874 in the last 365 days.

Judicial college honors 6 jurists for diversity

Six judges from across the nation who represent diversity in the judiciary were honored by The National Judicial College with awards for Making the World a More Just Place. The event took place in Beverly Hills on Jan. 19. Among the honored were Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Holly J. Fujie, who has held several leadership positions in the California legal community, and U.S. District Court Judge Sunshine S. Sykes of Riverside, one of the few Native American federal judges in the country.

You just read:

Judicial college honors 6 jurists for diversity

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.