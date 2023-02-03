Submit Release
RE: ROADWAY CLOSURE - VT RTE 78 SWANTON

Roadway is back open, please drive safely.

 

From: Campbell, Shelly <Shelly.Campbell@vermont.gov>
Sent: Friday, February 3, 2023 5:02 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Cc: DPS - A1 Disp <DPS.A1Disp@vermont.gov>
Subject: ROADWAY CLOSURE - VT RTE 78 SWANTON

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Albans Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Vt Route 78/Rene Fournier’s will be down to one lane until further notice due to a motor vehicle crash.  Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate.  Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.

 

Please drive carefully.

 

 

