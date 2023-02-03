MDC invites public to learn how to build bluebird boxes Feb. 18

Body

JOPLIN, Mo. – The eastern bluebird is more than the official state bird of Missouri – it’s one of the favorite birds of Missourians across the state.

People who want to learn more about bluebirds and help provide nesting habitat for them should plan to attend the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program “Birds: Bluebird Basics Workshop” Feb. 18 at MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin. This free program will be from 1-2:30 p.m. and is open to all ages. People can register for this program at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/189490

At this program, MDC Naturalist Jessie Ballard will discuss how bluebirds begin arriving at nesting sites in February so now is the time to begin putting up new boxes. Families will build and take home a bluebird nesting box (one box per family). Boards will be provided but program participants should bring an electric screwdriver or drill with a Phillips head drill bit (if you have one).

MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center is located at 201 W. Riviera Drive. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the Shoal Creek Center and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Shoal Creek Center can call 417-629-3434.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.