​ Nighttime Lane Restrictions Next Week on Route 30 (Wrights Ferry) Bridge Over the Susquehanna River Between York and Lancaster Counties

Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT announced today that nighttime lane restrictions are planned for next week on the Route 30 (Wrights Ferry) Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River between Hellam Township in York County and Columbia Borough in Lancaster County. Lane restrictions will be in place from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM Monday night, February 6, through Thursday night February 9.







The right lane and right shoulder will be closed in both eastbound and westbound directions. The left lane will remain open. Only one direction will be restricted at a time.





The lane restrictions will allow workers to install strain gages, which measure stresses to the bridge due to weight and movement.





Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.





511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.





