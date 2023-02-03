Schuylkill County: Upcoming Road Work on Interstate 81
County: Schuylkill
Municipality: Butler, Ryan, and Mahanoy Twps.
Road name: Interstate 81 South
Between: Exit 124 (PA 61) and Exit 131 (PA 54)
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Southbound lane restriction.
Start date: 2/8/23
Est completion date: 2/9/23
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 04:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
Change/Update:
County: Schuylkill
Municipality: Butler, Ryan, and Mahanoy Twps.
Road name: Interstate 81 North
Between: Exit 124 (PA 61) and Exit 131 (PA 54)
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Northbound lane restriction.
Start date: 2/6/23
Est completion date: 2/7/23
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 04:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
Change/Update:
