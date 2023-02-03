I-76 Interchange Among State Highways Scheduled Next Week for Bridge Inspection in Montgomery County

King of Prussia PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that bridge inspections are scheduled next week on Interstate 76 interchanges and other state highways in Montgomery County.

Tuesday, February 7, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, moving alternating lane closures are scheduled on the Matsonford Road ramp to eastbound I-76 in West Conshohocken Borough;

Friday, February 10, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, moving alternating lane closures are scheduled on the westbound I-76 ramp to City Avenue in Lower Merion Township; and

Friday, February 10, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, right lane closures are scheduled in both directions on Egypt Road between the U.S. 422 Interchange and Pawlings Road/Park Avenue in Lower Providence Township.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

These construction activities are part of PennDOT's program to ensure the safety and overall condition of our state highways.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

