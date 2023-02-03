COLUMBUS, GEORGIA REALTOR® BETH BOROM EARNS HER MILITARY RELOCATION PROFESSIONAL (MRP) CERTIFICATION
I am humbled by their service. I can’t imagine making that sacrifice. I do whatever I can, whenever I can to give back to our military families. They inspire me.”COLUMBUS, GEORGIA, USA, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beth Borom is an outgoing, caring, loyal, and very friendly real estate agent at Coldwell Banker KPDD in Columbus, Georgia.
— Beth Borom
Beth, born in Atlanta, graduated from Darlington High School and then earned her ABJ in Advertising at the University of Georgia. Following college, she pursued different career paths as a Paralegal, and then as an international flight attendant. After flying for 16 years and working from 5 different domiciles, it was time to keep her feet on the ground as a mother. She then received her BSN degree in nursing at Columbus State University and then went on to work at two local hospitals in the emergency department and in surgery.
Beth says, “I had to do my job and remain calm in very stressful experiences. We all had to focus and keep our composure under demanding circumstances. Nurses are there for you when you are most vulnerable.”
After 23 years working in service to others, Beth was ready for a change. “I was always interested in becoming a Realtor… and I am really happy I had the opportunity to again serve others, but in a different capacity. There are many aspects to my profession- I keep up with the local and regional market activity and industry trends. I do daily research for active, pending, and sold listings. I coordinate appointments and showings with clients, agents, and vendors. I develop and promote marketing plans for home listings and also manage transactions from offer to closing day. It’s a high-energy profession, and again, I’m serving my clients. I love it!”.
Beth earned her Military Relocation Professional (MRP) Certification from the National Association of Realtors (NAR) so she could better serve the military members of her community. Her father was a Navy Veteran. “I am humbled by their service.” She says, “I can’t imagine making that sacrifice. I do whatever I can, whenever I can to give back to our military families. They inspire me.”
Beth is licensed in both Georgia and Alabama which surround Fort Benning. The cities she covers in Georgia are Columbus, Midland, Fortson, Cataula, Ellerslie, Waverly Hall, LaGrange, Pine Mountain & Hamilton.
The cities she serves in Alabama are Phenix City, Smiths Station, Salem, Fort Mitchell, and Seale.
For more information about “Military Friendly” Realtor Beth Borom, please visit these important websites:
https://kpdd.com/bethborom/
https://www.realtor.com/realestateagents/5c38360d017360001245ec8f
https://www.zillow.com/profile/bethborom
Media Contact:
Beth Borom
Coldwell Banker KPDD
(706) 681-0002
beth.borom@kpdd.com
Beth Borom
Coldwell Banker KPDD
+1 706-681-0002
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook