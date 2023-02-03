Browns Restaurant Group announces 3rd Liberty Kitchen location opening
EINPresswire.com/ -- Browns Restaurant Group (BRG) is thrilled to announce the opening of its third location for the LIBERTY KITCHEN brand and the 80th restaurant in its system. This location came to life on Tuesday, January 31st, in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, in The Mall at Lawson Heights. This modern new facility has added a contemporary option for local diners in the Saskatoon area.
Along with being the first LIBERTY KITCHEN in Saskatchewan, this location will be the 13th restaurant for owner Kelly Burns and KDB Group.
LIBERTY KITCHEN is a premium casual-style restaurant that features globally inspired favourites with a focus on Mediterranean cuisines and warm climate culinary traditions. Using authentic and wholesome ingredients in an open kitchen, fresh house-made pasta and hand-crafted pizzas are the core of food offerings. This concept provides an “on-trend” high-quality food and beverage experience in a setting that could be described as being a “softened modern but still inviting” style. There are presently two other LIBERTY KITCHEN locations in operation, one in South Surrey, B.C. and one in Langford, B.C. Both are franchised.
About BRG:
The company is an award winning Canadian franchisor of BROWNS SOCIALHOUSE®, BROWNS CRAFTHOUSE® and LIBERTY KITCHEN®, as well as SCOTTY BROWNS® in the U.S.A. Ranked at #26 of Canada’s Top 50 by
Foodservice and Hospitality Magazine, and #10 in full service dining. The Company has continued expansion plans with Ontario as a focus.
Franchise Information: Bruce Fox
Media and Marketing Contact: Emily Pedersen
Real Estate Representation:
BC and Alberta: Sitings(Dan Clark)
Ontario: The Behar Group (Kelly Farraj)
Emily Pedersen
Browns Restaurant Group
epedersen@brownsrestaurantgroup.com