02-03-2023 Saturday Powerball Rolls to $700 Million

Charleston, W.Va. – In a back-and-forth affair between dueling draw game jackpots, Saturday’s Powerball jackpot has climbed to $700 million, with an estimated cash value of $350.5 million. The jackpot has increased as a result of continued high volume of play and unmatched numbers.

Saturday’s jackpot ranks as the 6th largest in Powerball history, and cracks the Top 10 for U.S. lottery history.

“The Powerball jackpot continues to climb and along with it, so does excitement surrounding the game,” said Assistant Director Randy Burnside. “We have a great history of winners here in West Virginia and we would love to add to that history this weekend. We want to encourage all of our players to play responsibly and wish them the best of luck.”

The drawing will be the 33rd in the current jackpot run, with the jackpot last being hit in November of 2022 by a single ticket in Kansas.

Tickets for Saturday’s Powerball drawing can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Power Play option, which increases your non-jackpot prizes.

All tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. ET Saturday.

To play, choose five numbers ranging from 1 to 69 and one Power Ball number from 1 to 26.