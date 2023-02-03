Submit Release
DLNR NEWS RELEASE – KAMANANUI VALLEY TO INTERMITTENTLY CLOSE FOR MONTH-LONG MAINTENANCE PROJECT

(HONOLULU) – Starting Monday, the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) will conduct maintenance work in the Kamananui Valley, commonly referred to as Moanalua Valley, on Oʻahu. The Kamananui Valley Road Trail and the Kulana‘ahane Trail will be intermittently closed for vegetation clearing and road improvements.

The trails will be closed on weekdays from sunrise to 2 p.m. If hikers try to enter the valley during this time, they will be turned away.

“We understand how important these trails are to the hiking community,” said Aaron Lowe, DLNR Oʻahu Na Ala Hele Trails and Access Specialist. “However, we want the public to recognize that the road needs to be cleared and made safer for day-to-day recreation. The heavy equipment clearing operations are too hazardous within such a small road corridor for safe passage.”

The project is expected to be completed on March 6, 2023.

# # #

For more information on the Kamananui Valley Road Trail: https://hawaiitrails.hawaii.gov/trails/#/trail/kamananui-valley-road/189

For more information on the Kulana’ahane Trail: https://hawaiitrails.hawaii.gov/trails/#/trail/kulanaahane/191

Media Contact:

Madison Rice

Communications Specialist

[email protected]

808-587-0396

