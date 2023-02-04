Crooner Brian Evans to perform in concert at Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

Tickets on sale February 15th at noon for Brian Evans - Live in Concert on May 20th

Crooner Brian Evans, named among Norah Jones and Michael Buble as this generation's most relevant crooners, will perform again after ten years.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, February 4, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brian Evans , the singer known for such songs as "At Fenway" and "I'm A Traveler," and who is produced by the Grammy Award winning producer behind Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Elton John, and George Michael, will perform his first concert in over ten years on May 20th at 8:00 PM at The Aventura Arts & Cultural Center in Aventura, Florida.Evans, a mainstay in Las Vegas who has performed thousands of shows there, namely as the opening act for stars ranging from Joan Rivers to Erasure, hadn't performed since his mother, Helen Bousquet, passed in 2012.The lapse in time, however, didn't stop Evans from diving into writing books. His novel "Horrorscope" was adapted into a graphic novel in 2021, seven years after he penned the book. He also wrote novels "Savannah" and "The Funny Robbers." "Horrorscope" will be a TV series, while Evans also is in the works to produce the movie "The Funny Robbers."His music is heard on shows such as "BoJack Horseman" and "So You Think You Can Dance," and he remains the only singer ever to film a music video at The Bates Motel, the iconic filming location of the Alfred Hitchcock thriller "Psycho."Evans, who is working on a new album with producer Narada Michael Walden (Walden wrote and produced "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" among a plethora of other hits including with Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin and others), will perform several original songs during his first concert while other performance dates are being added."I'm ready to sing again," says Evans. "For a long time I could not do it."In May of 2022, Evans wrote a song about his mother, but had Narada Michael Walden produce it for 16 year old Charlie Mitchell. Evans did not feel capable of singing the song about his mother. The song debuted at #1 on Adult Contemporary charts where it remained in the Top 20 for 9 weeks following it's release. Evans continues to work with the young Australian singer.Tickets are on sale on February 15th, 2022 at aventuracenter.org or by calling 877-311-7469."I am happy to see Brian getting back out there after so long, and I look forward to what he's going to bring to the world in this next chapter of his life," says Walden. "His genre of music is one that never goes out of style, and in fact only becomes bigger with time. He's just beginning."Evans has tens of millions of views on YouTube, and over a billion streams for his version of the song "New York, New York," on TikTok. His videos feature numerous celebrities such as William Shatner, RJ Mitte (from "Breaking Bad"), Lou Diamond Phillips, and ICE-T. His sports related songs are broadcast on in-venue monitors in stadiums linked to the thematic songs surrounding sports during games. "BoJack Horseman" on Netflix uses the song on season 1, episode 5. Dozens of film and TV shows have licensed Evans material and continue to do so."I am fortunate and undeserving and I appreciate all of the support I have received over the years, especially from William Shatner, Lou Diamond Phillips, ICE-T, and many names that you don't know, but who helped me get up again. Thank you, Dog, RJ Mitte, Carrot Top, and so many others," concludes Evans.

ICE-T introduces Brian Evans video that is broadcast in soccer stadiums. Lou Diamond Phillips portrays the goalie among other stars.