Maine DOE Update: February 3, 2023

Reporting Items

End-of-year reporting is just around the corner. If you would like to brush up on reporting requirements and/or Synergy and NEO navigation before reporting periods open, now is the best time of year! | More

News & Updates

Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin kicked off the state’s Read to ME Challenge at Sanford Regional Technical Center by reading If Only… to a group of spirited pre-k students. This is the eighth year that the Maine Department of Education is collaborating with schools, parents and communities on this month-long public awareness campaign to promote the importance of literacy for all of Maine’s students, regardless of age. | More

The Maine Department of Education is excited to announce that the 2nd Annual Educator Summit is scheduled for August 7 through August 10, 2023, at the Augusta Civic Center. We are currently seeking presenters from Maine’s education field. | More

The Maine Learning Technology Initiative (MLTI) is excited to announce the dates and locations for the 20th annual MLTI Student Conference! In our continued effort to engage all MLTI students in our annual conference, we’re offering three different options for participation this year. We’re partnering with the University of Maine System, to host two in-person MLTI Student Conferences! | More

Given the frigid and dangerous temperatures expected in the coming days, the Maine Department of Education is sharing information from the Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) on Warming Centers and other resources for families and communities. | More

With the assistance of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Maine public schools have long offered a nutritious breakfast and lunch meal program to thousands of income eligible children in Maine during the school year. To extend this program, Maine Department of Education Child Nutrition (Maine DOE) is seeking organizations that would like to participate in the federally funded Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), which provides children healthy, free meals when school is not in session. | More

“National Board taught and reminded me of the importance of being a beginner. At first, I thought it was about achievement, but it became very apparent not too long into the process that being a beginner is something to embrace,” said keynote speaker Sarah Brown Wessling, National Board Certified Teacher and 2010 National Teacher of the Year. She added, “National Board puts the focus on the process of learning, we learn how our students learn. That is the thing that is so beautiful about this process. Once we understand the how and the why, it makes us stronger teachers and colleagues.” | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) has awarded $15 million in School Revolving Renovation Fund (SRRF) loans to 16 school administrative units (SAUs). The loans will be used to complete 34 health, safety, and compliance projects at 33 schools. The projects include structural roof repairs, indoor air quality improvements, ADA upgrades, hazardous material removal, life safety renovations, and security enhancements. A portion of each loan is considered a grant and is forgiven while the remaining balance of the loan is paid back at a zero percent interest rate. | More

The Maine Early Learning and Development Standards (MELDS) are the state’s learning standards for children ages three-five. Building from the Infant Toddler MELDS (IT MELDS) and bridging developmental expectations to the Maine Learning Results (MLRs), the MELDS inform all early childhood professionals about the typically developing expectations of young children as well as curriculum and assessment practices. | More

The 2023 Mitchell Scholarship online application is now open until April 1. You can find the application link, requirements, and a few additional college and scholarship resources on the Mitchell Institute’s web site. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

“I learned that I could face my fears if I put my mind to it,” one Warsaw 7th grader concluded as ELA teacher, Jake Marcoux, took his classes on a journey of self-discovery during their 3-week personal narrative writing and storytelling project celebrating Courage with SpiritCorps. | More

Small rural schools are often faced with the challenges of how to support working families who may need before and after care for their children. Before and after care sometimes provided through the YMCA, or other organizations, are not always accessible to families, making drop off and pick up times difficult. In some cases, rural schools lose students to other schools who have consistent care programs. In Georgetown we heard this challenge presented many times from multiple families. The goal was to find a solution that made sense for families. | More

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

The Maine Department of Education, Office of Special Services & Inclusive Education presents TransitionME Virtual Tuesday Power Hour Series, a best practices forum to provide opportunities for our State educators and transition leaders to grapple with and actuate strategies and support for our scholars’ diverse needs and pathways to post-secondary opportunities. Upcoming session: What central skills do students, including students with exceptionalities, need to find success in life and work? | More

The following virtual workshop is being hosted by MaineHealth to Maine schools. We are facing an unprecedented mental health crisis across the country, especially in the wake of the acute pandemic. The literature indicates it will take many strategies across community and clinical settings to address this. | More

The 2023 Alternative Education Association (AEA) of Maine’s Spring Conference will take place at Thomas College on March 10th from 8:30-2:30. AEA will offer six contact hours for participants of this conference. | More

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

