Mike Eckert, Chairman of the NO/LA Angel Network Joins the IDScan.net Board of Directors

Eckert is a champion of the New Orleans startup and investment community and veteran of multiple successful technology exits.

“It is an honor to be formally involved. IDScan.net has continuously impressed me with their technology in a rapidly changing market with many venture-backed competitors,” said Eckert. ”
— Mike Eckert
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Orleans-based technology company, IDScan.net is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Eckert to its Board of Directors.

“Mike has been a key advisor to the business for many years. His expertise in helping businesses prepare for scale has already benefited the team many times over the past ten years,” said CEO, Terry Slattery. “His election to our Board of Directors only formalizes the mentorship he provides to our leadership team already.”

Mike served as President and CEO of The Weather Channel’ and Weather.com for 14 years, and later served as the Chairman and CEO of Pathfire, a leading digital video asset startup which was later acquired. He then became deeply involved in the fundraising community both locally and nationally. In New Orleans, as Chairman of the NO/LA Angel Network, on the Investment Committee of The Pelican Angel Funds, and the New Orleans Startup Fund, and on the Limited Partner Advisory Board of the Louisiana Funds, a Venture Capital firm; as well as regionally with the Atlanta Technology Angels. He is a passionate advocate for early-stage technology companies.

“It is an honor to be formally involved with the IDScan.net team. IDScan.net has continuously impressed me with the technology output of its engineering team, as well as its ability to remain flexible and profitable in a rapidly changing market with many venture-backed competitors,” said Eckert.

IDScan.net finished 2022 with another year of strong growth in customer acquisition and technology innovation. In 2023 it will roll out a significant update to its flagship product, VeriScan, which is capable of detecting up to 95% of fake IDs.

About IDScan.net
IDScan.net is the leading AI-powered identity verification platform focusing on age validation and fraud reduction for high compliance industries. We have enhanced digital and physical environments for more than 6,500 customers including IBM, Shell, AMC Theaters, Trader Joe’s, and Circa Casinos. For more information, visit www.idscan.net.

