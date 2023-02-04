The Hemp Housewife Kim Flores Is With J-Man On Weed And Whiskey News
EINPresswire.com/ -- WEED AND WHISKEY NEWS host Jerry “J-Man” Joyner was stoked to welcome The Hemp Housewife, Kim Flores, who also has the canna brand “Mamma Needs A Minute”, as his in studio guest for episode 27 of Weed And Whiskey News. Here’s what Kim shared with J-Man. “Just over two years ago, I was in the middle of severe depression, battling PTSD, anxiety, and panic attacks. The mind is a scary place, those intrusive thoughts, I had them. It was awful. I was abusing alcohol. I used to sit on my porch and drink vodka straight from a straw while my kids were playing in front of me. Nobody would say anything, matter fact people were cheering me on I guess it’s that mommy wine culture where it’s acceptable. At the time I would use cannabis products, I certainly did not respect the plant at the time and did not know the impact that it would soon have on my life.” She continued, “I had what I called my awakening; it was a moment where I had to ‘check myself’ and tell myself you’re the problem Kim, what are you gonna do to fix this? I had to really work on myself and pull myself out of a very terrifying time in my life. I believe wholeheartedly the thing that got me through why I am here today is cannabis.”
About the interview J-Man shared, “We started looking for women entrepreneurs to feature on our show in 2023. One of our show producers learned about a CannaMom/Cannapreneur that a peer encountered and after hearing her accolades and reviewing the products from this married Mother of four kiddos, I knew she would be a perfect guest and we had to get her on our show.” Her efforts to remove the cannabis stigma, especially for women should be lauded. Folks, this is what the cannabis movement is all about!”
About Mamma Need A Minute & The Hemp Housewife
Founded by Kim Flores (aka The Hemp Housewife), her mission is to end the negative stigma placed on women - especially mothers, who use cannabis for their overall health and wellness. She coined the phrase "Mamma needs a Minute," to serve as a reminder to women everywhere that it is OK to use hemp and cannabis products while taking a moment for themselves. Greenlink and The Hemp Housewife are set to expand her line of existing products with a focus on quality and targeted experiences using Suncliff™ terpenes. Greenlink intends to leverage the collaboration to break into multiple new markets over the next 18 months. The partnership will also give Greenlink's family of brands a strong presence in select Texas markets, where Kim is based. Greenlink CEO, Jake George said, "We aren't inspired by cool logos or packaging, we want partnerships with content creators who know how to build a community of engaged customers. Kim Flores represents a community of consumers who are often overlooked in the ‘bro culture' of cannabis products." The Mamma Needs a Minute™️ product line will feature child proof packaging that goes beyond the industry's minimum standards, with an unwavering commitment to consistency and quality. "Moms don't always want high THC products," says Flores. "I'm excited about this partnership with Greenlink because it gives us the chance to bring quality products to new markets and have access to Suncliff's terpene collection to curate the overall experience." Visit https://www.thehemphousewife.com for more information
About Weed And Whiskey News
Weed And Whiskey News is a short format, fact based news show that engages audiences with smart comedy. The show delivers bite seized news covering cannabis and spirit education, developing brands and strains, the latest tech, medical advancements and legislation. W And W News delivers content via streaming on the Weed And Whiskey TV Platform, Roku and YouTube. Visit www.weedandwhiskeynews.com
About Weed And Whiskey TV
Weed And Whiskey TV is an On-Demand TV Network, featuring original highly entertaining cannabis and spirit friendly programming. The vast Majority of their original programming is only four minutes and 20 seconds in length and can be viewed on virtually any streaming device. Weed And Whiskey TV also streams curated music concerts, feature films, shows and holiday specials. Twist one up, pour a spirit…sit back relax and enjoy Weed And Whiskey TV. It’s TV With A TWIST! Visit www.weedandwhiskey.tv
About W And W Digital, LLC
W And W Digital, LLC is an entertainment and media holding concern headquartered in Dallas, Texas. W And W Digital owns and operates the streaming TV Network, Weed And Whiskey TV. In addition to licensed feature films and episodic series, W And W Digital created and produces the following eight original episodic series - “DI HIGH”, Higher Than Space”, “History Written In STONED” “In Luck @ Willie’s Ranch”, “Paper Bartender”, “Trailer Talks”, “Tequila Shots” and “Weed And Whiskey News”.
Daulton O'Neill, Executive Producer, Business Development
About the interview J-Man shared, “We started looking for women entrepreneurs to feature on our show in 2023. One of our show producers learned about a CannaMom/Cannapreneur that a peer encountered and after hearing her accolades and reviewing the products from this married Mother of four kiddos, I knew she would be a perfect guest and we had to get her on our show.” Her efforts to remove the cannabis stigma, especially for women should be lauded. Folks, this is what the cannabis movement is all about!”
About Mamma Need A Minute & The Hemp Housewife
Founded by Kim Flores (aka The Hemp Housewife), her mission is to end the negative stigma placed on women - especially mothers, who use cannabis for their overall health and wellness. She coined the phrase "Mamma needs a Minute," to serve as a reminder to women everywhere that it is OK to use hemp and cannabis products while taking a moment for themselves. Greenlink and The Hemp Housewife are set to expand her line of existing products with a focus on quality and targeted experiences using Suncliff™ terpenes. Greenlink intends to leverage the collaboration to break into multiple new markets over the next 18 months. The partnership will also give Greenlink's family of brands a strong presence in select Texas markets, where Kim is based. Greenlink CEO, Jake George said, "We aren't inspired by cool logos or packaging, we want partnerships with content creators who know how to build a community of engaged customers. Kim Flores represents a community of consumers who are often overlooked in the ‘bro culture' of cannabis products." The Mamma Needs a Minute™️ product line will feature child proof packaging that goes beyond the industry's minimum standards, with an unwavering commitment to consistency and quality. "Moms don't always want high THC products," says Flores. "I'm excited about this partnership with Greenlink because it gives us the chance to bring quality products to new markets and have access to Suncliff's terpene collection to curate the overall experience." Visit https://www.thehemphousewife.com for more information
About Weed And Whiskey News
Weed And Whiskey News is a short format, fact based news show that engages audiences with smart comedy. The show delivers bite seized news covering cannabis and spirit education, developing brands and strains, the latest tech, medical advancements and legislation. W And W News delivers content via streaming on the Weed And Whiskey TV Platform, Roku and YouTube. Visit www.weedandwhiskeynews.com
About Weed And Whiskey TV
Weed And Whiskey TV is an On-Demand TV Network, featuring original highly entertaining cannabis and spirit friendly programming. The vast Majority of their original programming is only four minutes and 20 seconds in length and can be viewed on virtually any streaming device. Weed And Whiskey TV also streams curated music concerts, feature films, shows and holiday specials. Twist one up, pour a spirit…sit back relax and enjoy Weed And Whiskey TV. It’s TV With A TWIST! Visit www.weedandwhiskey.tv
About W And W Digital, LLC
W And W Digital, LLC is an entertainment and media holding concern headquartered in Dallas, Texas. W And W Digital owns and operates the streaming TV Network, Weed And Whiskey TV. In addition to licensed feature films and episodic series, W And W Digital created and produces the following eight original episodic series - “DI HIGH”, Higher Than Space”, “History Written In STONED” “In Luck @ Willie’s Ranch”, “Paper Bartender”, “Trailer Talks”, “Tequila Shots” and “Weed And Whiskey News”.
Daulton O'Neill, Executive Producer, Business Development
Weed And Whiskey TV
+1 214-762-7101
email us here