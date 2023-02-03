Cannabis Travel World Fair Attendees will Experience virtual Cannabis Travel Destinations and Experiences
Virtual “Activations” Featured at Cannabis Travel World Fair Attendees will Experience virtual Cannabis Travel Destinations and ExperiencesCOACHELLA VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Media Contact: Georgi Gordon 760-803-4522
Virtual “Activations” Featured at Cannabis Travel World Fair Attendees will Experience virtual Cannabis Travel Destinations and Experiences
Cannabis Travel Association International (CTAI) has announced its virtual Cannabis Travel World Fair will feature visits to Cannabis Destinations and Experiences around the world.
The event, scheduled for Tuesday, February 7 and Wednesday, February 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. PST each day, will include presentations directed to cannabis and/or travel professionals who want to learn about the cannabis travel landscape. CTAI members and partners include major cannabis brands, tour operators, retailers, transportation companies, hotels, tourism boards, industry associations, media companies, and other organizations for whom cannabis tourism advocacy is important.
Ali Fakhri, CEO of EventHi and Events Chair of CTAI reflected that “So many virtual events are predominantly talking heads. We have major Subject Matter Experts involved to share their knowledge about cannabis and its relationship to tourism. Most exciting are the virtual experiences we’ve incorporated throughout the two day event.” One of the virtual tours will be by Keiko Beatie of Coral Cove Wellness Resort. Coral Cove guests take full advantage of a customized approach to their vacation that can incorporate wellness, meditation, educational workshops, and spiritual guidance complemented by optional herbal therapeutics, cannabis-centered spa rituals, classes, and workshops. A 4 day/3 night stay at the Jamaican property will be the grand prize in a wheel spin at the end of the event. (Participant must be present to win). Among other experiences attendees may expect are a visit to the “OG” of cannabis destinations, Bulldog Café Amsterdam, Moonlit Moveable Feast - High Dining, Uruguay’s YVY Cannabis Wellness Centre . The Beach Samui in Thailand, and a Cannabis Bud Bar from Emerald Farm Tours. Some sponsors for the Cannabis Travel World Fair include EventHi, Tokeativity, and Emerald Village. Contact us if you are interested in sponsoring the event.
The CTAI is a registered Non-Profit 501 c (6) advancing safe and responsible Cannabis Tourism. Committed to cultivating open communication, social equity and environmental sustainability, the organization represents and supports the diverse voices and perspectives of the emerging Cannabis Tourism industry.
Register here for the event and learn more about the current travel trends and insights from industry experts. In addition to the web site, CTAI can be found on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram. About Cannabis Travel Association International (CTAI) CTAI is a registered 501 c (6) non-profit advancing safe and responsible cannabis tourism. Committed to cultivating open communication, social equity, and environmental sustainability, the CTAI was established to represent and support the diverse voices and perspectives of the emerging cannabis tourism industry.
Georgi Bohrod Gordon
www.gbgandassociates.com
+ 17608034522
email us here