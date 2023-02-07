High Performance PTFE Withstands Extreme Temperature Applications
Interstate Advanced Materials offers PTFE sheet, rod, tube, and film for extreme temperature applications.
PTFE is a versatile high-performance fluoropolymer with exceptional resistance to harsh temperatures, chemicals, and stress cracking.”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many industries such as automotive and electrical industries have applications requiring materials with superior resistance to chemicals, friction, or high temperatures. For these applications, high-performance plastics such as PTFE are the preferred material. Also known by the brand name Teflon®, PTFE is a versatile high-performance soft fluoropolymer with exceptional resistance to harsh temperatures, chemicals, and stress cracking. Interstate Advanced Materials offers PTFE sheet, rod, tube, and film for extreme temperature applications.
PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene) withstands a broad range of temperatures. Compared to other high-performance plastics such as PEEK, PTFE can handle long-term exposure to heated environments of up to 500°F as well as environments with temperatures as low as -350°F. This makes it a good choice for engine parts and interior car parts in the automotive industry as well as semiconductor parts, circuit boards, and general electrical insulation in the electrical industry. Combined with its excellent chemical resistance, PTFE is chosen for high-temperature hoses and tubing to transfer corrosive chemicals or materials.
PTFE is used for more than just high-temperature applications. Mechanically tough but soft and formable, PTFE can bear high loads and glass-filled PTFE enhances its strength and stiffness. As a versatile high-performance plastic with many applications across the medical, automotive, and industrial industries, it sees use in medical-grade components, instruments, and testing equipment. Outside of internal components in the automotive industry, PTFE coats wiper blades and in some cases covers the body of a car, acting as an alternative for protective ceramic coating. Its general weatherability allows the solar panel industry to use it as a coating to enhance solar panel durability and chemical resistance. PTFE's low coefficient of friction makes it a preferred design choice for bearing and wear components, including gaskets, seals, and hoses.
Interstate Advanced Materials offers a selection of PTFE sheet, rod, tube, and film in FDA-approved, electrical, mechanical, glass-filled, and bearing grades. Save up to 30% off PTFE and other materials with an Interstate Advanced Materials membership. To learn more about PTFE and its uses for high-temperature applications, call the material experts at (800) 742-3444.
