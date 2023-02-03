Poland Musician MrWhiteBeats Teams Up With Journalist Ian Urbina to Release the First Single of Their Collaboration
It also made me realize how important it is to take action as soon as possible so that our children don't inherit even more problems related to the topics covered in the book”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an interview, musician MrWhiteBeats explains why he joined forces with investigative reporter Ian Urbina to draw attention to human rights and environmental abuses at sea within The Outlaw Ocean Music Project. MrWhiteBeats produced two tracks in collaboration with the project and the first one, “Operations Milagro 6”, is being released today. The second track will be released on March 3rd.
— MrWhiteBeats for The Outlaw Ocean Music Project
The Outlaw Ocean Music Project, run by the label Synesthesia Media, is a global and expansive effort to disseminate The Outlaw Ocean Project’s investigative journalism to a broader audience by releasing music inspired by offshore reporting.
Spanning genres from classical to hip-hop to electronic, hundreds of musicians from around the world have joined the effort. Many of the artists who participate in the project draw from an audio archive of field recordings captured by Urbina while reporting offshore.
MrWhiteBeats is a fan of hip-hop culture and started making beats in his bedroom in 2005. By 2008, his productions were used by rapper Eldo on his album “Nie pytaj o nią” in the song “Gdyby nie Ty'' and in the album "Fonoteka 2 Remixed.” He was later awarded a Gold Record “Nie pytaj o nią’s” album sales. In 2019, he recorded the track “Fly With Me” with Atlanta rapper Sir Hop and by 2020, he began working on tracks with DJ L-Spade and K Rider, representatives of the Japanese Hip-Hop scene.
While quarantined in Spain, MrWhiteBeats created the Złota Klatka project together with Wojciech Lubiński. In 2020, he created a summery and light piece entitled “Ciepła noc (Warm Night)” with Aleksandra Borak from the band Nastroje. Three of MrWhiteBeats’s productions were included in an editorial playlist from Spotify titled “lofi bity.” By the end of 2022, he saw the release of a second track created in collaboration with Atlanta MC Sir Hop entitled “Rollin_Final,” which was included on his latest EP Baby G.O.A.T. Now MrWhiteBeats’s is concentrating on developing his new style, which is a mix of hip-hop with ambient and downtempo electronic music.
In an interview with The Outlaw Ocean Project, MrWhiteBeats discusses his creative process and reflects on Urbina’s reporting in his 2019 book The Outlaw Ocean. Before he even started the project, he bought Urbina’s book and dived in head first into building the atmosphere of his music.
“The biggest challenge for me was to create the right atmosphere to bring the listener into the world of the book,” MrWhiteBeats said about working on the project.
By working on his music for The Outlaw Ocean Project, MrWhiteBeats learned about the importance of taking individual actions for the planet, he said.
“It also made me realize how important it is to take action as soon as possible so that our children don't inherit even more problems related to the topics covered in the book,” MrWhiteBeats said.
“Operations Milagro 6” by MrWhiteBeats is available in all stores, including Apple Music, YouTube, and Spotify.
Synesthesia Media announces new waves of releases monthly on its social media.
About The Outlaw Ocean Project:
The Outlaw Ocean Project is a non-profit journalism organization founded by Ian Urbina that produces investigative stories about environmental and human rights concerns at sea globally. The project seeks to not only produce polished, narrative investigative journalism, but also to amplify that reportage by converting it into other mediums to reach new audiences all over the world.
