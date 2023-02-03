Bridge Construction Planned Next Week on U.S. 422, N. Gulph Road in Tredyffrin, Upper Merion Townships

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that overhead bridge work is planned next week on westbound U.S. 422 and N. Gulph Road in Tredyffrin Township, Chester County and Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County, under the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission's project to widen and improve the Turnpike and its bridges between milepost 324 and milepost 326.

Motorists are advised of the following travel restrictions:

In addition, westbound U.S. 422 traffic may be slowed periodically during the nighttime operation for equipment movements at the Turnpike bridge work area.



Motorists should use caution and be prepared for slow or stopped traffic approaching these areas. The schedule is weather dependent.



MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

