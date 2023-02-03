TRAFFIC ALERT: Route 2019 Remains Closed in Fayette County Due to Crash

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists that a section of Route 2019 (Holland Hill Road) is currently closed between the two intersections with Route 381 (Main Street) and Chalkhill Ohiopyle Road in Ohiopyle Borough, Fayette County. This closure is due to a tractor trailer crash with roadway system damage that occurred yesterday, February 2. The closure is anticipated to remain in place until Wednesday, February 8.

A posted detour is in place utilizing Route 2010; Route 40 and Route 381.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Information about infrastructure in District 12, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 12 Results.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Melissa Maczko, 724-439-7135 or mmaczko@pa.gov

Toni Hartley, 724-425-3018 or tohartley@pa.gov

